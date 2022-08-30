Official Says Baghdad Clashes Yet to Hit Iraq Oil Production
Violent clashes in Baghdad have yet to hit Iraq’s oil production, an official said, soothing initial trader concerns that a major source of supply could be disrupted.
There’s been no effect on output or exports in OPEC’s second-largest producing country from the clashes, which left at least 15 dead, Alaa Al-Yassiri, director general of the state-run oil marketing company known as SOMO said in an interview. Iraq has the capacity to boost exports to various destinations and won’t refuse requests from buyers for more supply, he said.
With a separate outbreak of violence in Libya underscoring the fragility of the north African country’s output, a meaningful loss of Iraqi barrels could hit the global market hard. Oil prices in London surged about 4% on Monday after protesters stormed Baghdad’s international and government zone and fighters clashed with government forces. They gave up most of those gains on Tuesday, suggesting initial concerns over supply have faded.
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and partners including Russia meet on Sept. 5 to discuss output and the outlook for supply and demand. An uncertain market facing economic headwinds and excess volatility could force the broader group known as OPEC+ to lower output, the oil minister of Saudi Arabia, the collective’s de-facto leader, said earlier this month.
While Iraq and other partners publicly backed that call, Baghdad is looking to raise exports and find new customers. SOMO is set to export 3.35 million barrels a day of crude from its main port in the south this month, Al-Yassiri said by phone.
That would be an increase from the 3.2 million barrels of daily shipments from Basra in the south that were observed by Bloomberg tanker tracking in July. Sales from the north could reach up to 90,000 barrels a day, Al-Yassiri said, compared with 76,000 barrels daily, according to tanker tracking data for July.
“Demonstrations and acts of violence in Iraq did not affect the operations of Iraqi oil exports through the southern ports,” Al-Yassiri said.
Europe is struggling for access to more energy as a boycott of seaborne Russian supply planned for December threatens to exacerbate an already tight supply outlook. Al-Yassiri said that Iraq would boost oil exports to Europe if asked and is considering raising Europe’s share of Iraqi exports to 40%, from 20% currently.
A delegation from SOMO plans to travel to Germany for export talks as Iraq seeks new customers in Europe. Asia is the largest market for Middle Eastern suppliers like Iraq and SOMO has received requests to send more supplies to Asia, chiefly from India and China.
Iraq is also keen to meet requests to fill additional demand for oil in Asia as it competes with discounted barrels from Russia for customers in the region.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Cheniere Energy Expanding Corpus Christi Complex
- Eagle Ford Crude Oil Production Still Not On Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Soaring Australian Energy Prices Point To Need For New Gas Supply
- European Energy Crunch Gets Louder
- French Industry May Face Energy Rationing
- DOI Awards Initial $560MM to Begin Plugging Orphaned Wells
- Schlumberger, Subsea 7, Aker Solutions Form New Subsea Business
- Official Says Baghdad Clashes Yet to Hit Iraq Oil Production
- Yara Becomes First Northern Lights CCS Commercial Partner
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Diesel Pinch Looms
- Oil and Gas Recruiters Talk Staff Shortage
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Bidding War Between Asia and EU on Who Gets Most USA LNG
- Neptune Makes Third Discovery Near Gjoa Field
- TotalEnergies Denies Involvement In Supplying Russian Jets With Fuel
- This Week's Oil Price Moves Explained
- Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
- Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well