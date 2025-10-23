OEUK to Host Cross Spectrum Energy Policy Debate

'OEUK is to bring together key voices for a public debate on the UK's energy future', the industry body said.

Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) announced, in a statement sent to Rigzone this week, that it will host a “cross spectrum” energy policy debate.

“With decisions due on major oil and gas projects, ongoing public concern about energy bills, and debate over net zero policy, the trade body has said conversation and collaboration are needed instead of confrontation, if the UK is to tackle these issues properly,” it added.

OEUK noted in the statement that representatives from groups on all sides will be invited to speak at a public debate in London as OEUK “kicks off another series of open debates around the country”.

The London event comes as renewed attention is focused on the development of the Rosebank oil field in the North Atlantic west of Shetland, OEUK said in the statement, adding that the group “has been calling for a pragmatic discussion on energy which allows room for facts and all points of view to be heard”.

In the statement, OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said, “the challenges facing the country, and indeed the world, when it comes to energy are significant and complex”.

“The decisions made by government will impact people’s pockets, families, communities, and futures. We owe it to them and to ourselves to have a proper debate focused on conversation not confrontation,” he added.

“OEUK believes that if we are serious about finding solutions, we must take the polarization out of the debate and find a pragmatic way through. By bringing these groups together I hope we can develop a better approach,” he went on to state.

In a statement posted on its site back in April, OEUK announced that it was delivering a series of live debates across the UK this spring, “inviting the public to join important conversations about the future of the UK’s offshore energy industry”.

“The debates, set to take place in Aberdeen, Falkirk, and Newcastle will feature a range of voices including industry leaders and the local community,” OEUK said at the time.

In that statement, Whitehouse said, “we’re hosting these events to open up the conversation on energy production”.

“Whether you work in the offshore energy sector or not, these debates are a chance for everyone to have their say on what the UK’s energy future should look like. We want to hear from local communities, businesses, and workers who will be affected by these decisions,” he added.

OEUK encouraged “people from all walks of life to attend and actively participate” in the events, in that statement, adding that “these debates offer a valuable opportunity to ask questions, hear diverse viewpoints and engage directly with those influencing the country’s energy landscape”.

In a statement posted on its site back in May, OEUK said a pragmatic approach to energy policy is needed to grow the UK economy. In August, OEUK announced in a statement posted on its site that it was touring the UK this summer “to highlight the importance of the offshore energy industry to elected parliamentarians, business groups, and stakeholder organizations as it expands the campaign for a homegrown energy future”.

“The leading trade body is promoting understanding of where the nation’s fuel, power, and energy products come from and the key challenges its members face in meeting the UK’s needs from home produced oil, gas, wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture technologies to reduce dependence on imports,” OEUK added at the time.

A statement posted on OEUK’s site earlier this month highlighted that Whitehouse had been invited to join Great British Energy’s recently launched Aberdeen Energy Taskforce.

In a statement posted on its site, Great British Energy defined the task force as “a new leadership group designed to ensure that the energy transition delivers for the Northeast of Scotland - securing good local jobs, investment, and opportunity as Britain moves to clean power”.

Whitehouse said in the statement posted on OEUK’s site, “I’m delighted to be part of the Aberdeen Energy Taskforce, working alongside colleagues from industry, government, and the community to help shape a fair and practical energy transition for the Northeast of Scotland”.

“Aberdeen has long been at the heart of the UK’s energy story, and this taskforce is an important step in ensuring that the skills, innovation, and world-class supply chain built here continue to drive our energy future,” he added.

“Together, we have a real opportunity to deliver a transition that secures jobs, attracts investment, and strengthens the region’s role in global energy leadership,” he continued.

OEUK describes itself on its site as the leading trade association for the UK offshore energy industry and a not for profit membership organization with a history stretching back five decades.

Great British Energy escribes itself on its site as an operationally independent company owned by the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, formally established by the Great British Energy Act 2025. According to its site, Great British Energy’s mission is “to power Britain with clean, secure, home-grown energy and to become a global leader in clean energy”.

