OEUK To Hold Decommissioning Event In November

The leading representative body for the offshore energy sector Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) will host the Offshore Decommissioning Conference next month, supported by principal sponsor TAQA.

The event, running from November 21 – 23, brings together industry experts for presentations, networking opportunities, exhibitions, and a dinner at the Fairmont St Andrews in Fife.

OEUK publishes its annual Decommissioning Insight Report on the second day of the conference, highlighting the growing prospects of the sector and how it is helping create the skilled workforce needed for the UK’s changing offshore energy industry.

The conference will follow last year’s hybrid format, with over 400 people attending in person and over 150 more joining online.

The theme for this year is ‘Energizing Decommissioning’ – sharing ideas, lessons, and challenges, celebrating successes, and exploring future opportunities. The winner of OEUK’s Excellence in Decommissioning award will also be announced, recognizing a company that’s had an extraordinary impact on the sector in 2022.

Sessions will be championed by the North Sea Transition Authority, Net Zero Technology Centre, National Decommissioning Centre, The International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, Robert Gordon University, and the Global Underwater Hub.

Attendees will discuss collaboration, well decommissioning, repurposing for Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage, and share cross-sector learnings for the offshore wind industry.

“The UK decommissioning industry is unique, and its skills and people will be needed throughout the energy transition. However, it also has its own set of challenges that must be addressed to unlock the full scale of opportunity left in the North Sea, including competition from new energies, and attracting and retaining talent for the abundance of work that lay ahead. This event provides the latest insight on decommissioning market intelligence, enabling clients and suppliers to do business more effectively and innovate for the changing future of decommissioning,” OEUK Decommissioning Manager Ricky Thomson said.

“With an extensive late-life portfolio that positions TAQA at the forefront of decommissioning in the UK, we are proud to support the OEUK Decommissioning Conference again this year. Decommissioning demands careful stewardship of assets to deliver value for stakeholders, industry, and society, and innovation from a broad and healthy supply chain is necessary to drive evolution in the decommissioning sector. This conference plays a significant role in bringing key stakeholders together to share learnings and enhance value across the decommissioning lifecycle.”

“The success of our Brae Bravo topside removal campaign last year and this year’s Brae Bravo jacket and Brae Alpha Rig 1 removal campaigns, demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to the transition from operations to removals and disposal,” TAQA Europe Managing Director Donald Taylor added.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com