OEUK Shares Windfall Tax Concerns
Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has revealed that it has written to UK energy secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, setting out the sector’s latest responses to the cost of living crisis and its concerns over the consequences of a windfall tax.
The UK’s oil and gas industry will pay $9.6 billion (GBP 7.8 billion) in taxes this year, a “significant boost” for the UK Treasury and roughly equal to one percent of the nation’s entire tax revenue, OEUK told the UK government.
In a statement posted on its website, OEUK outlined that the $9.6 billion (GBP 7.8 billion) tax payments for 2022-23 are equivalent to about $344 (GBP 279) per UK household and represent a 20-fold increase on 2020-21. Back then, “plummeting” demand and prices saw most energy companies make multi billion pound losses, contributing to a UK tax take of just $493 million (GBP 400 million) from the UK offshore oil and gas sector, OEUK noted.
The organization said that the recent surge in global energy prices has reversed that trend and highlighted that its letter points out that the existing 40 percent tax rate imposed on the UK’s offshore oil and gas operators means the Exchequer “is already among the biggest beneficiaries”.
“We are deeply concerned about the difficult circumstances facing UK consumers and our industry is committed to supporting the nation now and building a low-carbon future,” Deirdre Michie, OEUK’s chief executive, said in an organization statement.
“We are proud that we are able to help by contributing a predicted GBP 7.8 billion in UK taxes this year alone. Those payments, equivalent to $344 (GBP 279) per home, can help the government soften the pressure for households. This year is not a one-off. Between 2021 and 2026-27 the OBR predicts our industry will pay around $28.4 billion (GBP 23 billion) in UK tax,” Michie added in the statement.
“This also shows the wider value of our industry to the country. Many European countries are facing energy shortages and the risk of energy rationing. The UK’s offshore resources, oil, gas and offshore wind, are helping protect us from similar crises. They boost our energy security as well as the Exchequer,” Michie continued.
In the statement, Michie also highlighted that the industry and its supply chains support 195,000 workers, “whose skills are going to be essential in building the low-carbon and renewable energy systems that will enable the UK to reach net zero”.
“These are huge long-term investments with many risks, especially around swings in the prices of gas and oil. The downturn in 2020/21, for example, saw many of our members incurring significant losses,” Michie said.
“That is why our industry puts a premium on stability and predictability in the ways it is taxed and regulated. Tax increases make it more expensive to borrow money for big projects – and that can make them unviable,” Michie added.
“It’s why periods of fiscal stability are associated with increased investment, whereas sudden tax increases are often followed by decreased investment,” Michie went on to say.
Back in March, OEUK noted that threats of a windfall tax on the UK’s offshore oil and gas operators could cause “irreparable damage” to the industry and put consumers at risk of future supply crises. The organization added that calls for a windfall tax offered consumers false hope and ran the risk of damaging the UK’s own energy industry.
The UK’s opposition Labour party has been pushing for a “windfall tax” on energy profits, although the ruling Conservatives voted against the idea this week.
Tory MPs could step up and tackle the cost of living crisis.— The Labour Party (@UKLabour) May 17, 2022
Instead they just voted against Labour’s plan to lower your energy bills. pic.twitter.com/WsOWj6nHXC
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- USA Gasoline Price Hits Another Record
- Westwood: Offshore Rig Utilization Way Higher Than Initially Thought
- Bakken Gas Production Up In 2021 As Oil Drops Once Again
- USA to Ease Sanctions on Venezuela
- McDermott COO Joins Tellurian
- Helix Increases Presence In Gulf Of Mexico Decom Market
- Eni Begins Process of Opening Gazprom Bank Current Accounts
- BSEE Concludes Shell Vito Platform Pre-Production Inspection
- McDermott Pens ADNOC Fujairah LNG FEED Deal
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- The US Cannot Make Enough Fuel
- Sabic Sees Profit Hit by Costs
- UK Activists Stop Russian Tanker With $36.5M Of Diesel
- Henry Hub Price Expected to Average $8.69 in 3Q
- USA Lease Sale Cancellation Leaves Industry in Limbo
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- No Offshore Oil Auctions Devastating To Americans, NOIA Says
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge