OEUK Says New Polling Shows Public Backs Homegrown Energy

'New UK wide polling commissioned by OEUK shows overwhelming public support for using the UK's own oil and gas resources alongside renewables to strengthen national security', OEUK said.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) stated that new polling shows the public “backs homegrown energy, a balanced mix, and clear long-term rules for the North Sea”.

“New UK wide polling commissioned by OEUK shows overwhelming public support for using the UK’s own oil and gas resources alongside renewables to strengthen national security, manage overreliance on imports, and ensure stable, long‑term decision‑making on how the sector is taxed,” OEUK said in the release.

The research revealed that “76 percent find it convincing that ‘because global events can disrupt energy supplies, the UK should continue producing oil and gas at home rather than relying more on imports’,” the release highlighted.

It also revealed that “74 percent say the UK should ‘produce as much of its own oil and gas as possible rather than rely on imports’” and that “40 percent believe the best approach to UK energy security is investing in a balanced mix of renewables and UK oil and gas, compared to just 26 percent who want a renewables-only approach and 13 percent who want oil and gas only,” it added.

The release noted that 59 percent think oil and gas companies should pay higher taxes when prices are unusually high but added that “crucially, 67 percent say any windfall tax must be rules-based, providing clear, predictable certainty about how companies will be taxed”.

“When asked about a permanent, rules‑based windfall mechanism, a plurality (45 percent) of the public supports the model, with only a small minority (12 percent) opposing it and many seeking clarity before deciding,” OEUK pointed out.

“Together, the findings show an electorate that wants energy security, stability, and a pragmatic plan - not polarization,” it said.

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David Whitehouse, CEO of Offshore Energies UK, said in the release, “the public are clear: the UK needs homegrown energy and a balanced transition that strengthens our national security”.

“People want renewables and UK oil and gas working side by side - not one instead of the other - and they want decisions based on long‑term rules, not short‑term politics,” he added.

“A rules‑based approach to taxation is part of that stability. It ensures the public receives a fair share in times of genuine windfalls while giving companies the certainty needed to keep investing in UK energy, UK jobs and the UK’s transition,” he continued.

OEUK highlighted in the release that Opinium conducted an online survey of 2,000 UK adults between March 10-13. Results are weighted to be nationally and politically representative, the release noted.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on the OEUK commissioned poll, Scottish Conservative Shadow Energy Secretary and North East MSP, Douglas Lumsden, said, “the message from the public could not be louder or clearer - support the extraction of North Sea oil and gas before it’s too late”.

“At a time when 1,000 jobs in the industry are being lost every month, the desire of both the SNP and Labour to turn off the taps in the North Sea is an act of national self-harm and economic sabotage,” he added.

“The escalating crisis in the Middle East has only reaffirmed how crucial it is to support oil and gas production from our own waters rather than relying on foreign imports,” he continued.

“This poll shows that both governments are blatantly ignoring the needs of the public, and are totally disconnected from what people in the real world think,” he went on to state.

“Both the SNP and Labour are continuing to decimate our oil and gas industry by refusing to support Rosebank, Cambo and Jackdaw, while threatening our energy security in the process,” Lumsden continued.

“It’s high time John Swinney and Keir Starmer drop their reckless playground politics, and follow the lead of the Scottish Conservatives by supporting Scotland’s oil and gas industry,” Lumsden said.

Rigzone contacted the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), HM Treasury (HMT), and the SNP for comment on OEUK’s release and Lumsden’s statement. In response, a UK government spokesperson told Rigzone, “issuing new licenses to explore new fields cannot give us energy security and will not take a penny off bills”.

“Regardless of where it comes from, oil and gas is sold on international markets, which set the price for British billpayers - making us a price taker,” the spokesperson added.

“The only way to truly protect ourselves from these price spikes is to get off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets,” the spokesperson continued.

The statement from the UK government noted that new licenses to explore new fields typically take up to 10 years to be developed and would not make any difference to UK domestic energy production now, adding that the most accessible oil and gas has already been extracted from the North Sea.

In the statement, the government highlighted that it is “taking pragmatic steps that will ensure existing oil and gas production continues as an essential part of our energy mix for decades to come - while actively scaling up clean energy industries here in the North Sea”.

“We’re giving the sector and its investors the long-term certainty to plan, invest and support jobs with plans to replace the Energy Profits Levy when it ends by 2030, or earlier if its price floor is triggered,” the statement added, noting that the EPL has raised just under GBP 12 billion [$16 billion] since its introduction in 2022.

“The statutory end date of the levy is 31 March 2030, but if prices fall consistently below levels set by the Energy Security Investment Mechanism, the levy will be repealed earlier than its sunset,” the statement highlighted.

“The new Oil and Gas Profits Mechanism will adopt a revenue-based approach, to deliver a fair return to the UK public when oil and gas prices are unusually high, with a rate of 35 percent and, for the 2026/27 tax year, thresholds of $90/barrel (oil) and 90p/therm (gas),” it added, stating that the thresholds will be adjusted annually in line with inflation.

The statement also noted that the Secretary of State will decide whether or not to agree to the grant of consent in respect of Rosebank and Jackdaw “in due course”.

“The decisions will be made separately, on the facts of each case,” the statement said.

The SNP has not responded to Rigzone at the time of writing.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com