OEUK Reveals Awards Finalists
In a release sent to Rigzone this week, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) revealed the finalists for the latest iteration of its annual awards.
The finalists will now go on to be judged by an expert panel of industry leaders, OEUK noted in the release. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on November 20 at P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland, OEUK highlighted.
“The UK’s offshore energy sector is preparing to celebrate its brightest stars,” OEUK said in the release.
“From outstanding individuals to pioneering businesses, the shortlist showcases the talent, innovation, and dedication driving the UK’s offshore energy future,” the organization added.
In the release, OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said the industry body “had a record number of nominations this year”, which he described as “a powerful reminder that ours is a sector built on excellence and driven by exceptional people”.
“The OEUK awards celebrate more than achievement, they celebrate the spirit of an industry that powers the nation and is shaping a homegrown, more secure energy future,” Whitehouse noted in the release.
“Our finalists reflect the very best of the UK sector - people and companies whose vision, creativity, and determination are lighting the path through the energy transition. Their work is not only keeping the lights on today but also building the foundations for generations to come,” he added.
“These awards are our chance to honor that passion and ingenuity, and to show the world the extraordinary talent we have right here in the UK,” Whitehouse went on to state.
The full list of finalists can be seen below:
Apprentice of the Year
Callum Duncan, Peterson Energy Logistics
Liam Godsman, Katoni Engineering
Logan Murray, Interwell
Mark Voke, bp
Early Career Professional of the Year
Dr Callan Noble, Fennex
Daniel Gibson, DNV
Luke Donnelly, Able UK Limited
Ruth Cadger, SLB
Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year (SME)
Able UK Limited
Apollo
Fennex
Onboard Tracker
Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year (Large Enterprise)
Aquaterra Energy
THREE60 Energy
Tracerco Limited
Weatherford
Neighbor of the Year
Altrad
Bilfinger UK
Ithaca Energy
Ocean Winds
Shell U.K. Ltd - SEGAL (Fife NGL & St Fergus)
People & Culture
Altrad
Anasuria Operating Company
Astrimar Ltd
Flotation Energy
Shell U.K. Ltd
Outstanding Contribution to Decarbonization
Centrica Energy Storage+
Flotation Energy
Oxford Flow
Perenco UK Ltd
Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security
Harbour Energy
North Sea Midstream Partners
Shell U.K. Ltd
Viaro Energy Limited
Weatherford
Outstanding Contribution to Circular Economy
Able UK Limited
DeepOcean Subsea Services Limited
J&S Subsea Limited
Kishorn Port Ltd
Spirit Energy
OEUK noted in its release that, on the night of the awards, attendees will also have the chance to vote for the Neighbor of the Year Award, which the industry body said “honors companies going above and beyond in corporate responsibility and community engagement”.
Finalists for the Excellence in Decommissioning award have also been chosen, OEUK revealed in its release, adding that the winner will be announced at OEUK’s Decommissioning Conference on November 24.
The OEUK awards website describes the awards as a “flagship event” and as “one of the most anticipated events on the industry calendar”.
“From ground-breaking projects and technological advancements to exceptional leadership and commitment to sustainability, the awards highlight the best and brightest in the field,” the site adds.
In a statement posted on industry body Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) website back in November last year, Whitehouse hailed 2024’s OEUK awards ceremony, calling it “the largest awards event we’ve had for a decade with over 40 finalists inspiring us with their achievements”.
“These remarkable people, exceptional teams, and enterprising companies are making a difference to our everyday lives and their exciting achievements are helping to ensure we can become a world leader in delivering the clean energies of the future,” Whitehouse added in that statement.
Around 600 people “from across the industry” were present at the 2024 awards ceremony, which was held at the P&J Live on November 28, 2024, OEUK highlighted in that statement.
OEUK’s website shows that this year’s Offshore Decommissioning Conference will be held at the Fairmont Hotel in St. Andrews, Scotland.
“This event continues to be a key date for specialists to meet and discuss learnings from completed projects, the pertinent issues of the day and set the scene for the future,” OEUK’s site states.
“Alongside a first-class conference program, the event offers a unique opportunity for dialogue amongst the decommissioning community, with representatives from operators, contractors, SMEs, regulators and academia in attendance for networking receptions, dinners and the popular exhibition and refreshments areas,” it adds.
OEUK describes itself on its website as “the leading representative body for the UK offshore energy industry” and a “not for profit membership organization with a history stretching back five decades”.
