OEUK Requests PM Visits North Sea Energy Operators

'Energy policy cannot be made in Westminster alone', OEUK said.

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) announced that it has requested an “urgent prime ministerial visit” to operators in Scotland and energy supply-chain companies in the Northeast of England.

An early visit by newly appointed UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to meet North Sea energy operators and their workforce could mark a crucial turning point in government attitudes towards home-grown energy and the future of the offshore industry, OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said in the statement, which argued that energy production must be incentivized ahead of increasing reliance on imported oil and gas.

“Energy policy cannot be made in Westminster alone,” OEUK noted in its statement.

“The new government has an opportunity to reset the relationship with the North Sea and the communities that depend on it,” it added.

“The choice is not between oil and gas or clean energy. It is whether we produce the energy we need here in the UK, with our own workers and supply chains, or import more from overseas at higher cost and with higher emissions,” it continued.

In its statement, OEUK noted that its analysis shows that a “reset” addressing reform of the regulatory and tax framework for the North Sea industry, including early implementation of the government’s proposed Oil and Gas Price Mechanism, could unlock an additional GBP 50 billion ($61.1 billion) in oil and gas investment.

“Over the next decade alone this would increase capital investment by GBP 26 billion [$34.9 billion] , boost tax receipts by more than GBP 13 billion [$17.4 billion], and support tens of thousands of jobs,” OEUK said in its statement.

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“It would also help the UK meet at least half of its oil and gas needs from domestic production between now and 2050,” it added.

“Faster reform could also cut the imported liquified natural gas (LNG) share of UK gas supplies to six percent by 2035, compared with 46 percent without reform,” it continued.

In the statement, Whitehouse went on to state that the UK will still need oil and gas for decades to come.

“The question is whether we produce as much of that energy as possible here supporting our own jobs, communities and economy, or rely increasingly on imports while exporting investment and economic value overseas,” he said.

“Government policy should back North Sea production as part of a secure and managed energy transition,” he added.

“Energy policy cannot be made in Westminster alone without listening to the people and communities who have powered this country for the last 50 years. For too long, offshore workers, engineers, technicians and those across the energy supply chain have been talked about rather than listened to,” he continued.

“A visit to meet the North Sea workforce would demonstrate that the new government intends to build a different relationship with the people and communities at the heart of Britain’s energy system,” he noted.

Whitehouse went on to state that the new Prime Minister must now turn listening into action.

“Words of support for projects such as Jackdaw and Rosebank cannot be a substitute for the policy reset our country needs,” he said.

“The new government must back North Sea oil and gas over increased reliance on imports. That is a policy to deliver the fiscal and regulatory reforms required to unlock investment, protect domestic jobs, strengthen energy security, and support the energy transition,” Whitehouse added.

Rigzone has contacted the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), HM Treasury, and the Cabinet Office for comment on OEUK’s statement. At the time of writing, none of the above have responded to Rigzone.

Burnham was elected Leader of the Labour Party on July 16 and became UK Prime Minister on July 20, replacing Keir Starmer.

In his first speech as Prime Minister on the steps of Downing Street, which was transcribed on the UK government website, Burnham revealed that, “later this year”, he will “bring forward a new plan for Britain, a 10-year plan, laying out a path from where we are now to where I believe we all want Britain to be, wherever we’re coming from, whatever party we support”.

“I am acutely conscious that I am the sixth person in the last ten years to walk up this street, the seventh Prime Minister since 2016, making this a moment for reflection and new resolution,” Burnham said in his speech

“It requires my generation of politicians to raise our game, and rise to the new challenge,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com