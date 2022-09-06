OEUK Hopes New PM Will Lead Nation Towards Energy Security

OEUK greeted the announcement of Liz Truss as the UK's new Prime Minister as a fresh chance to renew the nation's approach to energy security.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) greeted the announcement of Liz Truss as the UK's new Conservative Party leader as a fresh chance to renew the nation's approach to energy security and accelerate the transition to cleaner energies with careful long-term investment in its home-grown oil and gas resources.

OEUK said that the new Prime Minister would need to balance the short-term challenge of helping families pay their bills with the longer-term challenge of keeping the lights on while tackling the climate emergency.

“There is enough oil and gas in the UK continental shelf to power the UK into the 2040s and fuel the transition to renewables. OEUK stands ready to work closely with the new prime ministerial team in number 10 Downing Street and with the Chancellor as they are announced in the coming hours and days. OEUK has written to the incoming Prime Minister to propose a new summit for ministers and energy producers to help plan the way ahead,” OEUK stated.

In her victory speech, Liz Truss made it clear that energy security and helping consumers is top of her priority list. OEUK welcomes her to this role at an extraordinary time for people and businesses across the UK and will work with her team from day one to deliver energy security for this country at the same time as the industry paying taxes to the treasury and supports around 200,000 jobs across the UK.

“We welcome Liz Truss to her new role and wish her all the very best in challenging times. A big prime ministerial inbox awaits, on top of which sits UK energy security and its critical place in countering the threat from Putin’s weaponization of energy. As the new PM has said, we need to find a two-pronged solution both in the short- and long-term to the energy crisis.”

“OEUK and our members remain steadfast partners for government, and we work with political parties of all colors to ensure we carefully nurture and invest in our homegrown oil and gas industry and boost its enablement of our transition to a renewable future. We look forward to meeting with the new PM and her top team shortly and ensuring our members are front and center of the conversations and the solutions,” OEUK’s Acting CEO, Mike Tholen, said.

OEUK is the leading trade body for the UK’s offshore energy industries. Its 400 member organizations employ 200,000 people, 10,000 of them offshore, producing energy from oil, gas, and offshore wind. They produce, for example, about 40 percent of the UK’s gas supplies – a vital bulwark against the current global shortages. About 85 percent of UK homes rely on gas for heating. Gas is also essential to produce about 42 percent of UK power.

Elizabeth Truss was appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth on September 6, 2022. She was previously Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs from September 15, 2021. She was appointed Minister for Women and Equalities on September 10, 2019.

Truss entered Parliament in 2010. She was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Education and Childcare in September 2012. Elizabeth served as the Secretary of State for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs from July 2014 until July 2016.

Elizabeth was Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice from July 2016 until June 2017. She was Chief Secretary to the Treasury from June 2017 until July 2019.

