OEUK Hails 'Constructive Meeting' with New Energy Sec

Offshore Energies UK announced that its CEO, David Whitehouse, had a 'constructive meeting' with the UK's new Secretary of State for Energy.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on Thursday, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) announced that its CEO, David Whitehouse, had a “constructive meeting” with the UK’s new Secretary of State for Energy, Miatta Fahnbulleh.

“Today [Thursday], I welcomed Miatta Fahnbulleh, our new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero,” Whitehouse said in the statement.

“It was an important signal that her first visit in the role was to Aberdeen, recognizing the central role this city and its workforce continue to play in delivering our energy future,” he added.

Whitehouse noted in the statement that he had a “constructive discussion about the UK’s energy future and the need for a pragmatic approach to the transition” with Fahnbulleh.

“We spoke about the importance of homegrown energy of all types, continuing at pace with the build-out of renewable energy while also recognizing the continuing important role that North Sea oil and gas will play in the UK’s energy mix for the foreseeable future,” he said, noting “that clarity is helpful”.

“What was also clear from the discussion is that this is about more than energy. It is about economic development, industrial capability and ensuring the industries and jobs of the future are built here in the UK,” he added.

“That means creating lasting opportunities and delivering real economic benefits for communities in Aberdeen and across the country,” he continued.

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Whitehouse went on to state that he wishes the Secretary of State “success in this vital role and made it clear that our sector is a constructive partner”.

“We do not agree on everything, but we share a common purpose: delivering the energy, jobs, and investment the UK needs,” he said.

“There is much work to do, but also a real opportunity. By valuing the industries we have today, we can build the industries of tomorrow and create an energy future that supports jobs, investment and growth right across the United Kingdom,” he continued.

Rigzone has contacted the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for comment on this OEUK statement. At the time of writing, OEUK has not responded to this Rigzone request.

OEUK Urged New Energy Sec to Meet North Sea Reps

In a statement posted on its website on July 21, OEUK congratulated Miatta Fahnbulleh on her appointment as the UK’s new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and urged her to meet North Sea industry representatives “to make clear the new government backs homegrown energy production over growing reliance on imports”.

“There is now an opportunity for the new Energy Secretary to work with the sector to deliver on Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s commitment to reindustrialize Britain by supporting the workers, businesses and communities that underpin the UK’s domestic energy industry,” OEUK said in the statement.

“The UK energy industry urgently needs regulatory approval for projects such as Jackdaw and Rosebank, alongside a pipeline of other domestic oil and gas developments, and a continuing government commitment to the development of renewables,” it added.

OEUK warned in the statement that failing to exploit the country’s own oil and gas does not alter UK oil and gas consumption, “it just means we depend increasingly on imports”.

The industry body also emphasized that HM Treasury’s (HMT) proposed Oil and Gas Revenue Levy must be introduced now “to unlock GBP 50 billion [$66 billion] of new investment”.

“OEUK analysis shows that a reset addressing reform of the regulatory and tax framework for the North Sea industry could unlock an additional GBP 50 billion in oil and gas investment,” OEUK said in its statement.

“Over the next decade alone this would increase capital investment by GBP 26 billion [$34 billion], boost tax receipts by more than GBP 13 billion [$17 billion], and support tens of thousands of jobs,” it added.

“It would also help the UK meet at least half of its oil and gas needs from domestic production between now and 2050,” it continued.

“Faster reform could also cut the imported liquified natural gas (LNG) share of UK gas supplies to six percent by 2035, compared with 46 percent without reform,” it went on to state.

The industry body also noted in its statement that “the damaging ban on exploration leaves the UK trailing behind Norway instead of partnering with it to underpin European energy security”, adding that “this ban must be reversed”.

UK Will Need Oil, Gas for Decades to Come

In OEUK’s July 21 statement, Whitehouse said, “all of us here at OEUK congratulate Miatta Fahnbulleh on her appointment as Energy Secretary and look forward to working with her as she shapes UK energy policy to deliver on the Prime Minister’s vision to reindustrialize Britain”.

“The UK will still need oil and gas for decades to come. The question is whether we produce as much of that energy as possible here, supporting our own jobs, communities and economy, or become increasingly reliant on imports while exporting investment and economic value overseas,” he added.

Whitehouse went on to urge the UK’s new energy secretary “to back North Sea production as part of a secure and managed energy transition”.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that communities and industry will be at the heart of his government,” Whitehouse said.

“You cannot put communities first if you do not back the industries that sustain them. That means backing homegrown energy in all its forms, from North Sea oil and gas to offshore wind, unlocking investment and giving workers and businesses the confidence to build Britain’s energy future here at home,” he added.

Rigzone contacted DESNZ and HMT for comment on OEUK’s July 21 statement.

In response, a DESNZ spokesperson told Rigzone, “the North Sea remains a vital national asset, supporting jobs, growth and the UK’s energy security”.

“We are clear that oil and gas will continue to play an important role in our energy system for decades to come, alongside renewables, nuclear, and other low-carbon technologies,” the spokesperson added.

“Our focus is on providing stability and ensuring the North Sea continues to make a strong contribution to the UK’s economy and energy security,” the spokesperson continued.

At the time of writing, HMT has not responded to Rigzone.

New Energy Secretary

Fahnbulleh was appointed Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero on July 20, the same day Burnham became PM, the UK government website revealed.

Fahnbulleh was previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government between September 6, 2025, and May 12, 2026, the site highlighted, noting that the new energy secretary was also previously Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero between July 9, 2024, and September 6, 2025.

Fahnbulleh studied philosophy, politics, and economics at the University of Oxford and obtained a PhD degree in economic development from the London School of Economics, the site pointed out. It adds that Fahnbulleh was the Chief Executive of the New Economics Foundation from 2017 to 2023 and previously worked at the IPPR as the Director of Policy and Research. She was also the Head of Cities in the policy unit at the Cabinet Office from 2011 to 2013, the site highlights.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com