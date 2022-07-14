OEUK Disappointed as Windfall Tax Becomes Law
The UK’s main lobby group for the oil and gas industry urged ministers to work with the sector to minimize the impact of a new windfall tax on profits.
The energy-profits levy, which was passed into law on Wednesday, risks starving the North Sea of tens of billions of pounds of investment, Offshore Energies UK warned.
The government announced the tax on oil and gas profits in May as a way to fund support for Britons hit by soaring inflation and energy bills. The levy, which is expected to raise £5 billion ($5.9 billion) of additional taxes, increases taxation from to 65% from 40% previously.
“Exploring for oil and gas and then bringing it to shore is inherently a risky and expensive business, so our members need the UK’s fiscal rules and other regulations to be stable and predictable before they consider investing the hundreds of millions of pounds needed for such projects,” OEUK head Deirdre Michie said in a statement.
The tax has drawn the ire of independent oil and gas producers who say it disproportionately affects smaller firms compared with major producers such as BP Plc and Shell Plc.
But even larger firms have shown their discontent, with BP saying it will review the impact of its £18 billion spending plans in the UK because of the tax. Speaking at a conference on Thursday, Shell Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said it was “inevitable” that the industry would invest less in oil and gas because of the tax.
--With assistance from William Mathis.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Will Russia Force Oil Price to Near $400?
- Europe on Edge While NS1 Is Down
- IEA Says Oil Prices Threaten Economy
- Texas Oil and Gas Production Taxes Break Records
- Germany in Talks with Shell for LNG to Replace Russian Supplies
- Serica Energy Spuds North Eigg Well
- Rovco Adds Vroon's Support Vessel VOS Star to Fleet
- Wartsila Delivering Energy Storage Systems to Clearway
- Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- Where Is Oil Heading Next?
- North America Adds 11 Rigs
- Oil Prices Being Yanked Back and Forth
- Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo
- Pantheon Resources Spuds Alkaid #2 Well On The ANS
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies