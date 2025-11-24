OEUK Awards Winners Revealed

Industry body Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) 2025 awards ceremony took place in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Thursday night, crowning several winners across a range of categories.

“In Aberdeen … [on Thursday], the UK’s offshore energy industry paused to celebrate its people - from those just starting out to those whose careers have spanned the North Sea’s six-decade story,” OEUK said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“At Offshore Energies UK’s (OEUK) 2025 Awards … the spotlight turned to the individuals and companies shaping the sector’s future, even as it faces a complex fiscal landscape and a subsequent downturn in activity,” it added.

“The evening recognized young professionals bringing fresh ideas to established challenges, as well as the engineers, technicians, and leaders whose experience continues to anchor an industry in change,” it went on to state.

OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said in the statement that the night was a reminder of both the continuity and evolution within the energy workforce.

“Our sector has always been defined by its people; their skills, resilience, and ingenuity,” Whitehouse added in the statement.

“What we saw this evening is how that same spirit is driving innovation across carbon capture, hydrogen, and offshore wind, while continuing to deliver the oil and gas that the UK still depends on,” he added.

“We hope the Autumn Budget recognizes the value of these skilled jobs and the communities they sustain,” he continued.

“This is a story of transition, but also of continuity - of people who’ve powered the country for decades and are now helping to shape how it’s powered for decades to come,” Whitehouse said.

The budget, or financial statement, is a statement made to the House of Commons by the Chancellor of the Exchequer on the nation’s finances and the government’s proposals for changes to taxation, the UK parliament website states, adding that the government has announced that the next budget will take place on Wednesday, November 26.

The full list of winners at the 2025 OEUK Awards can be seen below:

Apprentice of the Year: Liam Godsman, Katoni Engineering

Early Career Professional of the Year: Luke Donnelly, Able

People and Culture: Altrad

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security: Shell U.K. Limited

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Decarbonization: Oxford Flow

Outstanding Contribution to Circular Economy: Able

Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year – Large Enterprise: Tracerco Limited

Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year – SME: Apollo

Neighbor of the Year: Ithaca Energy

Around 600 people attended this year’s OEUK Awards ceremony, according to a separate OEUK statement sent to Rigzone on Friday, which noted that a total of 39 entrants were shortlisted as finalists after a record number of nominations were considered from across the sector.

In a release sent to Rigzone last month, OEUK announced that television presenter and radio host Stephen Mulhern had been confirmed as the host of this year’s OEUK awards ceremony.

OEUK said in that release that the awards “celebrate the people and companies driving progress across the UK’s offshore energy sector - including oil and gas, wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage” and added that the event “will once again spotlight the industry’s brightest stars, with more than 120 nominations received this year”.

The industry body highlighted in that release that Mulhern is known for presenting “a range of iconic shows”, including Dancing On Ice, Deal Or No Deal, Britain’s Got More Talent, In For a Penny, Catchphrase, and You Bet.

In a release sent to Rigzone back in September, OEUK revealed the finalists for the latest iteration of its annual awards.

“The finalists will now go on to be judged by an expert panel of industry leaders, before being announced at the ceremony on Thursday 20 November at P&J Live in Aberdeen,” OEUK noted in that release.

The OEUK awards website describes the awards as a “flagship event” and as “one of the most anticipated events on the industry calendar”.

In a statement posted on OEUK’s website back in November last year, Whitehouse hailed 2024’s OEUK awards ceremony, calling it “the largest awards event we’ve had for a decade with over 40 finalists inspiring us with their achievements”.

According to the OEUK awards site, the 2026 OEUK Awards will take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on November 19, 2026.

OEUK describes itself on its website as the leading trade association for the UK offshore energy industry and a not for profit membership organization with a history stretching back five decades.

