OEUK Announces Awards Host

The host of this year's OEUK awards ceremony has been revealed.

In a release sent to Rigzone recently, industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) announced that television presenter and radio host Stephen Mulhern has been confirmed as the host of this year’s OEUK awards ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, Scotland, on November 20. In the release, OEUK said the awards “celebrate the people and companies driving progress across the UK’s offshore energy sector - including oil and gas, wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage” and added that the event “will once again spotlight the industry’s brightest stars, with more than 120 nominations received this year”.

OEUK highlighted in the release that Mulhern is known for presenting “a range of iconic shows”, including Dancing On Ice, Deal Or No Deal, Britain’s Got More Talent, In For a Penny, Catchphrase, and You Bet.

“He also fronted the hugely popular Ant vs Dec segment on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway,” OEUK said in the release.

“Alongside his television work, Stephen is a regular voice on Virgin Radio, covering for Chris Evans and Graham Norton,” it added.

“An accomplished all-round performer, he has toured the UK with his variety and magic shows, is a BAFTA award-winning magician, and co-creator and producer of P&O Cruises’ exclusive magic and illusion show Astonishing,” OEUK continued.

In the release, OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said, “we’re delighted to have Stephen Mulhern join us to host this year’s OEUK Awards”.

“His energy, warmth and talent for engaging audiences will make the evening a truly memorable celebration of the people driving our industry forward,” he added.

“The awards are about recognizing the innovation, commitment and collaboration that underpin the UK’s offshore energy success - and Stephen’s presence will add an extra spark to what promises to be an inspiring night,” Whitehouse noted.

The full list of finalists for OEUK’s awards ceremony can be seen below:

Apprentice of the Year

Callum Duncan, Peterson Energy Logistics

Liam Godsman, Katoni Engineering

Logan Murray, Interwell

Mark Voke, BP

Early Career Professional of the Year

Dr Callan Noble, Fennex

Daniel Gibson, DNV

Luke Donnelly, Able UK Limited

Ruth Cadger, SLB

Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year (SME)

Able UK Limited

Apollo

Fennex

Onboard Tracker

Innovative Supply Chain Company of the Year (Large Enterprise)

Aquaterra Energy

THREE60 Energy

Tracers’ Limited

Weatherford

Neighbor of the Year

Altrad

Bilfinger UK

Ithaca Energy

Ocean Winds

Shell U.K. Ltd – SEGAL (Fife NGL & St Fergus)

People & Culture

Altrad

Anasuria Operating Company

Astrimar Ltd

Flotation Energy

Shell U.K. Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Decarbonization

Centrica Energy Storage+

Flotation Energy

Oxford Flow

Perenco UK Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to Energy Security

Harbour Energy

North Sea Midstream Partners

Shell U.K. Ltd

Viaro Energy Limited

Outstanding Contribution to Circular Economy

Able UK Limited

DeepOcean Subsea Services Limited

J&S Subsea Limited

Kishorn Port Ltd

Spirit Energy

In a release sent to Rigzone in October last year, OEUK confirmed Rob Rinder as the host for its annual awards ceremony in 2024.

That OEUK release described Rinder as a British criminal barrister turned broadcaster, educator, and Sunday Times No.1 bestselling author.

“Rob’s broadcast career began with Judge Rinder,” the release highlighted.

“Winning a BAFTA with his episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, his following documentary series ‘My Family, The Holocaust, and Me’ and ‘Holy Land’’: Our Untold Stories,’ aired to critical acclaim,” it added.

“In 2020, Rob was awarded an MBE for his services to the Holocaust education and an honorary doctorate for his legal work. This year he received a Doctor of Literature from University College London for writing, teaching, and advocacy in social equality and Holocaust education,” it continued.

“Rob’s novels ‘The Trial’ and ‘The Suspect’ became instant Sunday Times bestsellers and are inspired by his experiences as a barrister,” it went on to state.

In a statement posted on its site in October 2023, OEUK announced Gaby Logan as the OEUK awards host for that year.

“Gabby has presented the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games and football World Cup coverage for the BBC as well as covering the ground-breaking 2022 Euros, featuring the Lionesses’ historic win,” OEUK highlighted in that statement.

“A prolific writer, she’s been a columnist for The Times and has previously written for The Independent, The Guardian, Glamour, and Stylist Magazine. She also hosts her successful podcast ‘The Mid Point’,” OEUK added.

OEUK revealed the finalists for the latest iteration of its annual awards in a release published on its site back in September. In a separate release published in July, OEUK announced that it had extended the deadline for nominations for the latest edition of its annual awards ceremony to August 11.

