OEG Inks Logistics Equipment Supply Deal with Oil Major

Energy solutions provider OEG Energy Group has secured a three-year deal to supply logistics equipment for an international oil major’s North American operations. OEG said in a media release the agreement includes optional extensions for up to five years.

OEG’s cargo-carrying units (CCUs), designed to meet international standards for quality and safety, will ensure a resilient and sustainable fleet that can meet operational demands, the company said. The comprehensive service offering, which includes inspection, maintenance, and replacement of the units as needed, will be managed from OEG’s strategically located yards in New Iberia, Port Fourchon, and Houston, OEG said.

“Our localized approach to equipment and service delivery will help to strengthen our relationship with our customer by enabling close collaboration and fast response times”, Garett Gauthier, Regional Director for OEG’s logistics equipment division in North America, said.

“The US offshore energy sector is experiencing increased activity, with new oil and gas discoveries and production milestones”, added Gauthier.

“With a global presence in over 65 countries, we have an extensive and versatile equipment fleet which is enhancing operational resilience and efficiency for our customers worldwide”.

Earlier OEG signed a contract with Venture Gulf Engineering to support the offshore industry in Qatar. The collaboration focuses on supplying specialist logistics equipment to support the safe transportation of nitrogen, enhancing logistics capabilities in the region, OEG said.

