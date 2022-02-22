Odfjell To Take Over West Linus Rig Management From Seadrill

Offshore drilling firm Odfjell Drilling has agreed to provide management services for the harsh-environment unit West Linus.

In February 2021, Seadrill and several of its subsidiaries, including the current operator of West Linus, filed Chapter 11 cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In connection with Seadrill’s expected emergence from Chapter 11 in the near term, the parties have now agreed that the drilling contract with ConocoPhillips will be assigned from the current operator to an SFL subsidiary.

SFL then simultaneously entered into an agreement for the operational management of the rig with Odfjell Drilling. The change of operational management from Seadrill to Odfjell is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

SFL said that Seadrill would continue the existing charter arrangements for a period of up to approximately nine months or until the approvals are in place. The bareboat charter rate from Seadrill in this transition period will be approximately $55,000 per day.

“Upon effective assignment of the drilling contract, SFL will receive charter hire from the rig and pay for operating and management expenses.

“Under the contract, the rig is earning a market-adjusted rate which is based on market developments for similar jack-up rigs in the North Sea and is adjusted on a semi-annual basis. The current day rate and remaining contract length implies a charter backlog of approximately $500 million,” SFL stated.

In a separate statement, Odfjell Drilling said that it expected to take over the rig no later than October 1, 2022.

“Today we are engaged in platform drilling operations for ConocoPhillips in the Greater Ekofisk Area. The addition of the West Linus management contract will strengthen our long-term co-operation and we look forward to providing safe and efficient operations to ConocoPhillips,” Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, claimed.

To remind, the West Linus is employed on a long-term drilling contract with ConocoPhillips Scandinavia AS in the Greater Ekofisk Area offshore Norway until the fourth quarter of 2028.

ConocoPhillips extended the deal for the West Linus in 2017. At the time, it was extended from May 2019 until the fourth quarter of 2028 at a market indexed dayrate. This extension contributed an estimated $706 million of contract backlog.

This is not the first time Odfjell replaced Seadrill as a manager of a rig. Near the end of last year, Odfjell Drilling replaced Seadrill as the manager of Northern Ocean’s fleet which consists of the West Mira and West Bollsta semi-submersible rigs.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com