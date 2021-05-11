Odfjell to Drill Another Well for Equinor

Equinor has exercised an additional well under its Deepsea Atlantic contract.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has exercised one additional well to its contract with Odfjell Drilling (FRA: OD3) for the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible rig, Odfjell reported Monday.

Odfjell noted in a written statement that it estimates work under the one-well option to start after the estimated Third Quarter 2021 completion of the current work scope.

Monday’s announcement marks Equinor’s latest option for Deepsea Atlantic. As Rigzone reported in March, the operator’s contract for the Odfjell semisub calls for drilling 12 wells and includes options for five additional wells during Phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. Equinor previously exercised options for Deepsea Atlantic last December (two wells) and again in January and March of this year (one well each).

“The commercial terms are materially similar to the Deepsea Atlantic’s Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract which is expected to commence early Q1 2022,” Odfjell Drilling concluded.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.