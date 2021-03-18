Odfjell Rig Wins More Work from Equinor
Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has exercised one new well for Odfjell Drilling’s (FRA: OD3) Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible rig, the drilling contractor reported Wednesday.
Odfjell noted in a written statement that work on the new well will start after the current scope concludes – projected for the second or third quarter of this year. The firm pointed out that Equinor exercised its option for the additional well through a May 2018 contract that falls under a broader master frame agreement.
As Rigzone reported last November, Odfjell and Equinor signed the final contract for the Deepsea Atlantic to drill 12 wells – and options for drilling five additional wells – during Phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. On Dec. 18, 2020, the drilling contractor announced that Equinor had exercised two new wells for Deepsea Atlantic and on Jan. 18, 2021, another well for the semisub.
“The commercial terms are materially the same as for the recently announced Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract award,” Odfjell Drilling stated Wednesday regarding the most recent one-well option.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- North Sea Exploration Ban Impact
- Ex-Tullow Leaders Join Sterling
- Eni and Shell Acquitted in Lengthy Court Case
- Oil and Gas Charter Flight Demand Surging
- 3t EnerMech Bags Significant Government Award
- IEA Says Demand Won't Hit Pre-Virus Level Until 2023
- Indian Refiners to Import More Oil from USA
- IEA Rejects Oil Supercycle Concerns
- Odfjell Rig Wins More Work from Equinor
- Can Renewables Power An Entire City?
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- US Drivers Burning More Gas
- Neptune's Europe Activities Support 11,000+ Jobs
- North Sea Exploration Ban Impact
- Libya Gets Back on the Oil Map
- Headwinds Remain for Malaysia's Natural Gas Ambitions
- Europe LNG Market Gets Less Localized
- Ex-Equinor Boss Proposed for Subsea 7 Role
- Ex-Tullow Leaders Join Sterling
- Eni and Shell Acquitted in Lengthy Court Case
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- Conoco COO Retires
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity