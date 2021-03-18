SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Odfjell Rig Wins More Work from Equinor

by Matthew V. Veazey
Rigzone Staff
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Equinor has hired Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Atlantic semisub for another well.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has exercised one new well for Odfjell Drilling’s (FRA: OD3) Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible rig, the drilling contractor reported Wednesday.

Odfjell noted in a written statement that work on the new well will start after the current scope concludes – projected for the second or third quarter of this year. The firm pointed out that Equinor exercised its option for the additional well through a May 2018 contract that falls under a broader master frame agreement.

As Rigzone reported last November, Odfjell and Equinor signed the final contract for the Deepsea Atlantic to drill 12 wells – and options for drilling five additional wells – during Phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup field development on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. On Dec. 18, 2020, the drilling contractor announced that Equinor had exercised two new wells for Deepsea Atlantic and on Jan. 18, 2021, another well for the semisub.

“The commercial terms are materially the same as for the recently announced Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 contract award,” Odfjell Drilling stated Wednesday regarding the most recent one-well option.

