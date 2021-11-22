Odfjell Rig To Stay With Neptune. New Wells Set For 2022.
Oil and gas company Neptune Energy has extended a contract for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Yantai drilling rig to include three additional wells in the Norwegian North Sea next year.
The Deepsea Yantai is currently drilling the production wells at the Neptune-operated Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea. It is worth mentioning that the rig started final drilling operations on the field late last month.
According to Neptune, the extension will include one additional well at the Fenja field and two exploration wells within core areas of the Norwegian sector.
Neptune also has the option to include additional wells under the current contract. Under the new contract extension, the rig will be fully occupied until the mid-second quarter of 2022.
“The extension of the contract for the Deepsea Yantai plays a vital role in our busy drilling program for next year, including both development and exploration drilling in our core areas with a clear ambition to further grow our business on the Norwegian Shelf,” Neptune Energy’s Managing Director for Norway Odin Estensen said.
The Deepsea Yantai, owned by CIMC Raffles, has been operating for Neptune Energy in Norway since November 2019. This included completion of the appraisal and production wells at the two new Gjøa P1 and Duva fields, and several exploration wells including the Dugong discovery last year.
Odfjell Drilling added in a separate statement that it entered into a long-term frame agreement with Neptune Energy for potential future rig needs. The agreement was signed by Estensen and Odfjell Drilling CEO Simen Lieungh during a visit to the Deepsea Yantai.
“This is an important contract for us which ensures our position as the preferred supplier to Neptune Energy and further allows us to closely cooperate with regards to efficiency, solutions, and projects,” Lieungh added.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
