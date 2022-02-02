Odfjell Rig Starts Work For Equinor

A semi-submersible rig owned by Odfjell Drilling has started its contract with Norwegian energy giant Equinor.

Odfjell Drilling said via social media channels that the Deepsea Stavanger has started its contract with Equinor. It is the third Odfjell rig working for the company.

The Deepsea Stavanger joins sister rigs Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Aberdeen as being contracted under the Master Frame Agreement, which Odfjell Drilling agreed with Equinor in May 2018.

Equinor awarded the contract in May 2021 for a firm period of three wells with an expected duration of four months and an expected start date during the first quarter of 2022.

The value of the deal is estimated at around $40 million for the fixed part. It also includes a performance incentive rate which will apply when wells are delivered safely and ahead of schedule.

To remind, Equinor added an additional well to the contract for the Deepsea Stavanger rig in September 2021. The additional well will follow the firm period of three wells and the rig will stay occupied into the third quarter of 2022. The value of the additional well deal is around $20 million.

The Deepsea Stavanger will first work on a wildcat well in the North Sea on the Statfjord Kile prospect. Equinor received a drilling permit for the well earlier this week. The well will be drilled in February for a period of 44 days.

In related company news, Odfjell Drilling is weighing up its options of spinning off its well services and energy segments into a newly established company Odfjell Technology. Additionally, the company is mulling subsequent listing of the Odfjell Technology shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange in the first quarter of the year.

The move intends to break out the company’s parts outside of their existing core areas. This includes activities, capabilities, markets, and competitive environment, all to evolve and strengthen their position and meet the customer needs in the energy transition phase.

It will also position the company to respond to the anticipated increase in activity in the oil and gas industry.

