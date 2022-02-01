Odfjell Ponders Well Services and Energy Segments Spin-Off

Odfjell Drilling is considering spinning off its well services and energy segments as well as a listing of the unit on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Odfjell Drilling is weighing up its options of spinning off its well services and energy segments into a newly established company Odfjell Technology. Additionally, the company is mulling subsequent listing of the Odfjell Technology shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange in the first quarter of the year.

The move intends to break out the company’s parts outside of their existing core areas. This includes activities, capabilities, markets, and competitive environment, all to evolve and strengthen their position and meet the customer needs in the energy transition phase. It will also position the company to respond to the anticipated increase in activity in the oil and gas industry.

The current energy segment consists of platform drilling and engineering & projects, as well as a 21 percent ownership in Odfjell Oceanwind, a company focused on developing mobile offshore wind units providing flexible energy solutions to offshore infrastructure. Before executing the spin-off, an internal reorganization will be carried out and the relevant well services and energy companies will become subsidiaries of OTL.

During the last years’ downturn in oil and gas, Odfjell Drilling and OTL’s component parts have through this cycle delivered resilient operational and financial performance. Combined with the favorable underlying drivers and market outlook for both companies, the spin-off is part of the company’s strategy to create further shareholder value.

Odfjell Technology will enable increased innovation and development of new services, technologies, and products required in the energy transition, offering reduced emissions for customers through e.g., increased drilling efficiencies and by applying new technology. In addition, OTL will seek to further expand into green ventures, such as the current investment in Odfjell Oceanwind.

OTL will seek to leverage its industrial heritage, specialist competence, and long relationships from the offshore oil & gas industry to serve new energy markets in the marine environment with mission-critical equipment and services.

Subject to completion of the spin-off, the management of Odfjell Technology is expected to consist of Simen Lieungh (CEO), Jone Torstensen (CFO), George Taggart (EVP Well Services), and Elisabeth Haram (EVP Drilling Operations and Engineering), and the initial board of directors is expected to consist of Helene Odfjell, Alasdair Shiach, Susanne Munch Thore and one additional director to be announced at a later stage.

Spin-Off to Enhance Flexibility

Odfjell Drilling has four fully owned high specification harsh environment semi-submersible drilling units, Deepsea Atlantic, Deepsea Stavanger, Deepsea Aberdeen, and Deepsea Nordkapp.

In addition, and on the back of the strong operational track record and marketing excellence in securing work, Odfjell Drilling now has a total of three harsh environment semi-submersible drilling units under marketing and management services, namely Deepsea Yantai, West Mira, and West Bollsta.

With an improving offshore drilling market, the contemplated spin-off will simplify the corporate and capital structure, increase management focus, and allow for additional strategic flexibility whilst evaluating accretive growth opportunities.

Odfjell Technology Plans Bonds Issue

In parallel with the planned spin-off, Odfjell Technology would issue 4-year senior secured bonds through a private placement. In addition to the $25 million loan, net proceeds from the private placement will be used to carry out the internal reorganization and to repay the existing $150 million credit facility related to the well services and energy segments.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com