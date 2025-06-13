Odfjell, OSP Form Oilfield Services Partnership

'This collaboration combines Odfjell Technology's extensive experience in the energy industry with OSP's agile workforce and domain expertise to deliver integrated, scalable solutions for complex well operations and project execution'.

Odfjell Technology AS and Oilfield Service Professionals LLC. (OSP) have joined forces to enhance operational performance efficiency and innovation across international oilfield markets.

“This collaboration combines Odfjell Technology’s extensive experience in the energy industry with OSP’s agile workforce and domain expertise to deliver integrated, scalable solutions for complex well operations and project execution”, a joint statement said.

“By combining our operational expertise with OSP’s specialized workforce and digital capabilities, we are promoting innovation and performance, optimizing how we deploy resources and ultimately creating greater value for our clients”, Simen Lieungh, CEO of Odfjell Technology, said.

The two companies aim to deliver integrated services leveraging combined engineering, technology, and project management capabilities to streamline execution and reduce downtime.

The partnership enables the two companies to expand joint services in key markets, including the North Sea, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Brazil, and Americas, while also accelerating the adoption of advanced digital tools and remote operations to improve well lifecycle monitoring and performance, the companies said.

The partnership also aims to enhance personnel’s field readiness while reducing the number of required personnel on location.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to deliver industry-leading technology and best-in-class service. By aligning with Odfjell Technology, we strengthen our global footprint and expand the fully integrated service offering to our clients, bringing value to stakeholders”, Jasen Gast, President and CEO of OSP, said.

The partnership is effective immediately, with joint projects already underway in selected international markets, the companies said.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com