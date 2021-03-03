Odfjell Finalizes Contract for Deepsea Stavanger
Odfjell Drilling Ltd. (FRA: OD3) has signed a contract with Lundin Energy Norway (OTCMKTS: LNDNF) for the use of its Deepwater Stavanger semi-submersible rig, the drilling contractor reported Tuesday.
The contract duration covers three firm plus six optional wells, with an approximately US$33 million contractual value for the firm scope, Odfjell noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
The number of potential firm wells within the drilling campaign and the contract value have increased since Odfjell reported its letter of intent (LOI) from Lundin in late-January. At the time, the drilling contractor anticipated one firm and eight optional wells with a firm scope ranging from US$11-14 million plus incentives, Rigzone reported.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Tethys Hits Hydrocarbons Onshore Oman
- Survey Shows Extra Saudi Oil Output Cuts
- Oil Exports from Offshore Louisiana Facility Fall to Zero
- CVX Invests in Geothermal Development Co
- Kerry Pitches Hydrogen to Oil and Gas Industry
- Petrobras Awards Contract for Buzios FPSO
- India Calls on OPEC+ to Produce More Crude
- BKR and AKAST Create New Offshore Drilling Co
- Will Oil Price Rise Strain OPEC+ Relations?
- ERCOT Directors Resign
- China Oil Reserves Close to Capacity
- Conoco COO Retires
- Scoop Stack Oil Output Slashed
- Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal
- Exxon in $1B+ North Sea Deal
- DOE Awarding up to $46MM for Geothermal Projects
- Cheniere to Provide Emissions Data to LNG Customers
- Ecopetrol Chief Defends $4B Utility Deal
- API Mulls Embrace of Carbon Pricing
- Qatar Petroleum Greenlights $29B LNG Project
- Total Bolsters Renewable Portfolio with Texas Buys
- How Many US GOM Jobs Could Go Under Biden?
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- How Many US Oil Jobs Were Lost in 2020?
- Nigeria Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Local Exxon Exec
- Ng Spurns Keystone XL Nafta Challenge
- Texas Governor Addresses Skyrocketing Energy Bills
- Could Biden Order Kill GOM Oil and Gas?
- US Sees Largest Production Disruption Ever