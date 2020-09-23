Odfjell Drilling Wins Aker BP Contract
Aker BP has awarded additional work for Odfjell Drilling’s Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible rig under the companies’ existing frame agreement, Odfjell reported Tuesday.
The initial contract scope – with an estimated value of up to US$44 million plus incentives – calls for five wells, Odfjell noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The award recipient added that it expects the contract to commence by the end of the third quarter of 2021, back-to-back after Deepsea Stavanger returns from South Africa.
In July of this year, Aker BP partner Total S.A. deployed the harsh environment semisub for drilling off the southern tip of Africa, a Bloomberg article posted to Rigzone states. Total operates Block 11B/12B offshore South Africa, where the Brulpadda discovery is located.
Total revealed in early 2019 that it had hit 187 feet (57 meters) of net gas condensate pay in the Outeniqua Basin prospect. Later that year, it revealed plans to drill up to three exploration wells in 2021 with the Deepsea Stavanger.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Storm Beta Floods Texas Coast
- BP In Stonewall Top Global Employers List
- Norway Proposes Launching $2.7B CCS Project
- Venture Global LNG Makes Leadership Changes
- Repsol Selects Drilling Contractor for Mexico Campaign
- Exxon North Sea Retreat Could Yield Gain for Sinopec
- 5G Won't Have Significant Oil Role Anytime Soon
- Justin Bieber Highlights Oil Pain
- Oil Holds Losses Amid Deteriorating Demand Outlook
- OGUK Hails North Sea Grit
- Pemex Sees Plunge in Oil Exports
- Arctic Energy Office Reestablished
- More US GOM Production Comes Offline
- Proserv Unveils 2 New Facilities
- More Energy Cos Sign Up to ELC
- Storm Beta Floods Texas Coast
- BP In Stonewall Top Global Employers List
- Norway Proposes Launching $2.7B CCS Project
- Hundreds Join OGUK Young Pros Webinar
- Ex-Senior McDermott Rep Gets Ocean Installer Role
- Face of Louisiana Oil Industry Leaves Association
- Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
- Exxon Booted from Dow Industrials
- Barron Announces Major New Permian Discovery
- Could US Oil Benefit from Biden Presidency?
- BP Reportedly Planning to Sell London HQ
- Africa's Richest Man Bets on Oil Refinery
- Sasol Shuts Troubled Lake Charles Plant
- BP Moves into Offshore Wind
- Fire Breaks Out on Oil Tanker