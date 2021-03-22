Odfjell Drilling Wins 5-Year Contract
The U.K. unit of Abu Dhabi National Energy Co PJSC (TAQA) (ADX: TAQA) has awarded Odfjell Drilling (UK) Limited (FRA: OD3) a five-year contract for platform drilling and maintenance services, Odfjell reported Friday.
The award covers services on TAQA’s North Sea installations, including North Cormorant, Harding, Tern Alpha, Brae Alpha, and East Brae, Odfjell noted in a written statement. Under a 2017 contract, Odfjell already serves as the platform drilling and maintenance contractor for North Cormorant, Harding, and Tern Alpha, the company pointed out. It added the new award covering two additional platforms replaces the existing contract and goes into effect on June 15, 2021.
“Odfjell Drilling is committed to delivering safe and quality operations, and we look forward to continuing to work together with TAQA in the years to come,” concluded Elisabeth Haram, Odfjell Drilling’s executive vice president.
