Odfjell Drilling Signs Equinor Contracts for At Least 27 Wells
Odfjell Drilling (FRA: OD3) reported Monday that it has signed final rig contracts for a pair of previously announced Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) drilling campaigns on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.
As Rigzone reported in July of this year, Equinor and its Johan Sverdrup license partners signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Odfjell for the Deepsea Atlantic semi-submersible to drill 12 wells during Phase 2 of the field development. Equinor’s partners for the Johan Sverdrup campaign include Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS: LNDNF), Petoro AS, Aker BP (FRA: ARC) and Total (NYSE: TOT).
At the time, Odfjell also noted the Johan Sverdrup deal includes options for drilling five additional wells.
In October Rigzone revealed that Odfjell had signed an LOI with Equinor to drill and complete the Breidablikk project using the Deepwater Aberdeen semisub. The contract includes 15 firm wells and nine optional wells, and operator Equinor’s partners include Petoro AS, Var Energi AS and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (NYSE: COP).
“The Breidablikk drilling campaign is subject to PDO (plan for development and operation) approval,” Odfjell noted in a written statement Monday. “Final contracts for both drilling campaigns have now been signed on such conditions as disclosed in aforementioned stock exchange notices.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
