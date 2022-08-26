Odfjell Drilling Gets Five-Year Deal For Deepsea Stavanger Rig
Offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has been awarded a five-year firm rig contract with Aker BP for drilling programs scheduled to begin in early 2025.
Odfjell said that the contract was awarded to its semi-submersible drilling rig Deepsea Stavanger. The day rates for the contract will be market-based, within a pre-agreed range. Day rate will be set by two brokers nine months before each calendar year.
The base contract value is in the range of $620 million to $730 million, where the ceiling of the day rate range shall be adjusted based on an inflation adjustment formula starting from June 2023.
In addition to the market-based day rates, Aker BP shall pay performance and fuel savings incentive bonuses. The contract award is subject to license partner approval and Norwegian governmental approvals of the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) of planned projects.
“This long-term contract confirms our strong relationship with Aker BP. I am confident that Deepsea Stavanger is the right rig to deliver on the high environmental and operational ambitions on the major field development projects Aker BP is planning to execute,” Kjetil Gjersdal, CEO of Odfjell Drilling, said.
