Odfjell Drilling Becomes Operator Of Another Seadrill Rig
Offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has agreed with SFL Corporation to provide marketing and management services for the harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig West Hercules.
According to the offshore driller, the agreement is based on terms and conditions customary for this type of agreement.
“Odfjell Drilling is privileged to once again be chosen for our strong operational track record and marketing excellence in securing work. We further view the cooperation with SFL as strategically important,” the company said.
The rig is currently employed on a contract with an oil major in Canada until the fourth quarter of 2022, thereafter the rig will return to Norway to complete a five-year special periodic survey. Odfjell Drilling will take over as manager of the West Hercules as soon as the rig returns from Canada.
In order to secure work for the West Hercules once the periodical survey is completed, Odfjell Drilling has already started operational preparations and marketing of the rig.
Odfjell Drilling has been taking rig management of Seadrill one by one. This is the fourth rig the company took management over. Namely, Odfjell Drilling signed an agreement in December 2021 with Northern Ocean to provide management services for two rigs – the West Mira and West Bollsta – which were up to that point managed by Seadrill.
Following the manager change, these two rigs lost their ‘West’ prefix and were renamed Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta.
Soon after that, Odfjell Drilling made an arrangement with SFL to provide management services for the West Linus jack-up drilling rig and replace Seadrill as the manager of this rig as soon as regulatory approvals were received.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- BP Shareholders Retreating From Paris Alignment, Follow This Says
- TotalEnergies, Duke Winners Of U.S. Offshore Wind Energy Auction
- Shell Sells Russian Retail And Lubricants Business To Lukoil
- BP And Equinor Awarded Carbon Capture Licenses
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Europe Looks To Africa For More Gas As E&P Reconsiders Projects
- BP Shareholders Retreating From Paris Alignment, Follow This Says
- The $12.5B Pemex Dos Bocas Refinery Just Got More Expensive
- Odfjell Drilling Becomes Operator Of Another Seadrill Rig
- Aramco Overtakes Apple
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Massive Heerema Thialf Vessel To Start Kinsale Head Removal
- OPEC Kingpins Sound Alarm
- Biden Scraps Offshore Oil Auctions
- USA Gasoline Price Hits New Record
- Russian Energy Ban Would Worsen Inflation In The UK
- Stagflation Appears to be Here and Now Says Energy Expert
- Schlumberger Releases Industry First Women and Pay Report
- LNG Supply Crisis To Hit Hard This Winter
- Ukraine Disrupts Gas Deliveries to Europe for First Time
- Saipem Crane Vessel Nearly Sinks With 275 People Onboard
- Oil Tanker With 750 Tons Of Diesel Sinks Off Tunisia
- Oil and Gas Discovery Confirmed at Hamlet
- Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Top Headlines: Be Prepared to Pay More at the Pump from June
- Gas Prices Could Rocket in the Near Term
- Exxon Does It Again - Three More Discoveries Offshore Guyana
- Top Headlines: Gas Prices Could Rocket in Near Term and More
- Europe Braces for Diesel Deluge
- Permian Explorers Drill Deep into Fracklog