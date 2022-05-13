Odfjell Drilling Becomes Operator Of Another Seadrill Rig

Odfjell Drilling has agreed with SFL Corporation to provide marketing and management services for the West Hercules rig.

Offshore driller Odfjell Drilling has agreed with SFL Corporation to provide marketing and management services for the harsh environment semi-submersible drilling rig West Hercules.

According to the offshore driller, the agreement is based on terms and conditions customary for this type of agreement.

“Odfjell Drilling is privileged to once again be chosen for our strong operational track record and marketing excellence in securing work. We further view the cooperation with SFL as strategically important,” the company said.

The rig is currently employed on a contract with an oil major in Canada until the fourth quarter of 2022, thereafter the rig will return to Norway to complete a five-year special periodic survey. Odfjell Drilling will take over as manager of the West Hercules as soon as the rig returns from Canada.

In order to secure work for the West Hercules once the periodical survey is completed, Odfjell Drilling has already started operational preparations and marketing of the rig.

Odfjell Drilling has been taking rig management of Seadrill one by one. This is the fourth rig the company took management over. Namely, Odfjell Drilling signed an agreement in December 2021 with Northern Ocean to provide management services for two rigs – the West Mira and West Bollsta – which were up to that point managed by Seadrill.

Following the manager change, these two rigs lost their ‘West’ prefix and were renamed Deepsea Mira and Deepsea Bollsta.

Soon after that, Odfjell Drilling made an arrangement with SFL to provide management services for the West Linus jack-up drilling rig and replace Seadrill as the manager of this rig as soon as regulatory approvals were received.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com