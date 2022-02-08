OCTIO Scores Geophysical Monitoring Gig On Ormen Lange

OCTIO has secured a multi-year geophysical monitoring contract with Shell for work on its Ormen Lange project.

OCTIO, a subsidiary of Reach Subsea, has secured a multi-year geophysical monitoring contract with Shell’s Norwegian arm for work on its Ormen Lange project.

OCTIO stated that it has delivered services to Shell’s Norwegian subsidiary – A/S Norske Shell – for over a decade and that this contract further solidified the long-standing relationship between the two parties.

“OCTIO welcomes the opportunity to continue to support A/S Norske Shell at Ormen Lange, Norway’s second-largest gas field, with our cost-efficient gWatch technology, which sustainably increases gas production,” said Leon Løvheim, CEO of OCTIO.

According to the company, OCTIO’s contract with Shell is valid until January 2026, with the possibility of two one-year extensions.

OCTIO deploys proprietary gWatch service to deliver gravimetry and seabed subsidence measurements and has set an industry standard for accuracy and efficiency of gravimetry surveys.

In 2020, the company completed the seventh gWatch survey for Shell at the Ormen Lange field. The supermajor acquires these measurements every second year to refine field recovery strategy and increase gas production.

OCTIO’s gWatch surveys complement or replace 4D seismic at a fraction of the price and a third of the delivery time. With this method, the company claims, customers reduce the frequency of, or completely remove the need for, 4D seismic surveys, improve reservoir management, and optimize subsea infrastructure across the shelf and deepwater gas fields.

As for Ormen Lange, natural gas from the deepwater project located 75 miles off the coast of Norway meets around 20 percent of the UK’s gas needs. Shell pipes it to a processing plant on land at Nyhamna. Once impurities are removed from the gas, it is sent to the UK through one of the world’s longest subsea pipelines.

Ormen Lange is one of Norway’s largest industrial projects to date and at the height of construction, it involved around 20,000 people from more than 50 countries.

The construction team started work in April 2004. From September the same year, they spent 18 months creating underground storage areas for condensate. In 2005, the team laid foundations for buildings and equipment, installed concrete columns, and laid cable trays.

In total, they used 200,000 cubic meters of concrete. In October 2005, the drillship West Navigator started drilling the first well on the Ormen Lange field. A year later, the team installed 30,000 tons of steel in pipe structures at the facility.

The facility was completed, tested, and commissioned in September 2007. Shell took over the operatorship of Ormen Lange on December 1, 2007. Hydro, which merged with Statoil in October 2007, was the operator in the development phase.

Shell is the operator of the project while the remaining license partner companies are Petoro, Equinor, Ineos, and Vår Energy.

