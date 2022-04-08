Oceaneering Working on World First Jumanji Ride
Merlin Entertainments has revealed that it is teaming up with Oceaneering and Framestore for the world’s first Jumanji ride, which is expected to open in April this year at Merlin’s Gardaland Resort in Italy.
The ride, which will be called “Jumanji – the Adventure” is the first Jumanji experience to be launched as part of a multi-territory exclusivity agreement between Merlin and Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and operate attractions, rides, lands, retail outlets and themed hotel rooms based on the Jumanji film franchise across Merlin’s Resort Theme Parks and Waterparks in Europe and North America.
The new Jumanji attraction at Gardaland will be a dark ride for adventure lovers of all ages, designed to appeal to a wide audience of families, teenagers and young adults, according to Merlin.
“Our Merlin team are already hard at work developing brilliant creative concepts, which will bring to life the blockbuster-famous Jumanji film across our Theme Parks and Waterparks,” Mark Fisher, the Chief Development Officer at Merlin Entertainments, said in a company statement.
“We can’t wait to deliver thrilling rides and experiences for guests and film fans alike. The game is certainly on,” he added in the statement.
Oceaneering made no mention of the deal on its website. The company notes on its site that it provides engineered services and products primarily to the offshore energy industry. It also uses applied technology expertise to serve the defense, entertainment, material handling, aerospace, science, and renewable energy industries, its site highlights.
Last month, Oceaneering announced a complete revamp of its Autonomous Mobile Robotics product portfolio and the North American launch of three new mobile robots. Back in February 2021, the company announced that its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) group had been awarded a framework agreement covering maintenance engineering for all of Equinor’s business areas.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
