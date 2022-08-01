Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Deal With Petrobras

Oceaneering International has been awarded a multi-year service contract for supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil.

The Subsea Robotics segment of Oceaneering International has been awarded a multi-year service contract for supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil.

Oceaneering said that the award continues to build on its success in growing its remotely operated vehicle (ROV) business in an important energy market.

The company will provide survey and ROV services for AKOFS Offshore’s subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) Aker Wayfarer. The scope of work includes the provision of two Millennium Plus work class ROVs, complete specialized tooling packages for each ROV, ROV personnel for simultaneous operations, and survey equipment and personnel. The contract is for four years plus options to extend.

“We are delighted to work with AKOFS to support Petrobras’s offshore activities. With AKOFS, this will be the first time we will be providing survey services for Petrobras on an SESV,” Tiago Crespo, Director for Subsea Robotics for Brazil and the rest of Americas, said.

In addition to this latest service contract, Oceaneering has been awarded work on 11 rigs offshore Brazil over the past 12 months.

Oceaneering has been present in Brazil for nearly five decades. Its operations have grown to include three facilities including an ROV, survey as well as a service rental and tooling center in Macaé and an umbilical manufacturing site in Niterói.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

