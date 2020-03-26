Oceaneering Wins FLNG Contract
Oceaneering International, Inc. reported Wednesday that it has won a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel maintenance build and inspection contract from Golar LNG.
The scope of work under the contract – which took effect in January 2020 – includes an asset register build, a full maintenance build program, a risk-based inspection assessment and developing a corrosion management strategy, Oceaneering noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
In addition, Oceaneering stated that it will conduct forensic maintenance and inspection planning, perform detailed technical reviews and identify schedule improvements. Moreover, the firm pointed out that it will integrate the various insights into a single management system to promote a “holistic, cohesive approach” to optimizing asset reliability.
“FLNG offers an economical alternative to large, onshore LNG assets, but these benefits can only be attained if production uptime and reliability are optimized,” Oceaneering Integrity Director Helen West commented. “By delivering a fully integrated maintenance and risk-based integrity program that determines optimized inspection activities, we ensure enhanced reliability, future-proofing it with rightsized maintenance plans and efficient inspection enactment.”
According to Golar’s website, the company’s FLNG fleet – at various stages of development – includes three vessels: one that has been converted to FLNG service, one undergoing conversion and one candidate for conversion. Oceaneering stated that its Norway and U.K. asset integrity hubs will manage the comprehensive FLNG maintenance and inspection scope. The company also gains a new client with the Golar contract.
“We’re thrilled to be working with Golar, a new customer that shares our forward-thinking views around integrity management,” concluded West. “In partnership, we aim to showcase a new and improved way of delivering maintenance management and inspection services to the global LNG market.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
