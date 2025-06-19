Oceaneering Signs Vessel Services Agreement with Major Operator

It is expected to be used by the operator to perform subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) and installation services in the Gulf of America.

Oceaneering International Inc. said that its Offshore Projects Group (OPG) segment has entered into a vessel services agreement with an undisclosed major operator for the use of the MPSV Harvey Deep Sea vessel.

The MPSV Harvey Deep Sea, currently chartered by Oceaneering through February 2027, is equipped with two Oceaneering Millennium work class remotely operated vehicles. It is expected to be used by the operator to perform subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) and installation services in the Gulf of America, the company said in a news release.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Chris Dyer, OPG’s senior vice president, said, “This award not only secures vessel backlog in the region but also allows us to optimize our equipment spreads and reduce scheduling uncertainty. We look forward to delivering critical subsea IMR and installation services to create value for our customer and further demonstrate our commitment to project execution that delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality results”.

Sumrulf Named as New CFO

Earlier in the month, Oceaneering announced a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) succession plan with Michael Sumruld joining the company as senior vice president of finance on September 1.

Oceaneering CFO Alan Curtis is stepping down from his position effective January 1, 2026, the company said in a statement. He began his career with Oceaneering in 1995 as a financial controller and has served in a variety of roles, including most recently as CFO since 2015.

Sumruld is expected to succeed Curtis as CFO upon his retirement from the role. Curtis will continue to serve Oceaneering in a supporting role to provide for an orderly transition of duties, with Sumruld reporting to Larson, according to the statement.

Sumruld most recently served as senior vice president and CFO for Parker Drilling Company from October 2017 until its sale to Nabors Industries Ltd. in March 2025. In that role, he managed the company’s investor relations, corporate development, treasury, finance and accounting, tax, financial planning and analysis, compliance, operations integrity, and information technology organizations, the statement said.

Prior to his time at Parker Drilling, Sumruld held positions at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. and Baker Hughes Incorporated. He is a certified public accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University, Oceaneering said.

Oceaneering President and CEO Larson said, “We are pleased to welcome [Sumruld] following a thoughtful succession planning process. I know [Sumruld] quite well from our work together at Baker Hughes on the North American offshore business, where he proved himself to be a strong, people-focused leader with a collaborative, business-oriented approach. The board is excited that [Sumruld] will be joining the management team to drive Oceaneering’s continued growth and shareholder value”.

Larson added, “On behalf of all Oceaneers, I would like to extend our deep gratitude to Alan for his financial leadership and strategic insights over the past decade. Under his leadership, we have consistently delivered steady shareholder returns and significantly enhanced our portfolio, enabling us to 'solve the unsolvable' for our customers in the most challenging environments. His extensive knowledge of Oceaneering and commitment to operational excellence and talent development have been instrumental to our success, and we wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement”.

Oceaneering describes itself as a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

