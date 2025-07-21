Oceaneering Signs Contracts with Esso, USA Navy Division

Oceaneering was awarded contracts by Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division.

Oceaneering International, Inc. said its subsidiaries have been awarded a contract by ExxonMobil affiliate Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited for services supporting Esso’s offshore operations in Angola Block 15.

Oceaneering Angola, S.A. and Oceaneering Marine Technologies Ltd. entered into the contract, which began on July 1.

The contract, awarded through a bidding process, is expected to generate $80 million to $90 million in revenue over its three-year term, Oceaneering said in a news release.

The scope of work includes the provision of multiple work-class remote operated vehicles (ROVs), ROV tooling, intervention workover control systems (IWOCS), satellite communication systems, and subsea inspection, hydrate remediation, and engineering services. The services will be deployed from Esso-supplied facilities, intervention vessels, and drilling rigs, according to the release.

Oceaneering Subsea Robotics Senior Vice President Martin McDonald said, “Securing this contract renewal with Esso, a key customer, through a competitive process reinforces our position as a trusted partner in Angola’s offshore energy sector. This award not only reflects our capabilities in [the] country for subsea robotics and intervention services but also supports our continued growth in a strategically important region”.

Further, Oceaneering ‘s Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) segment was awarded a follow-on, single award, fixed price, indefinite-delivery, and indefinite-quantity contract to manufacture Virginia Class Submarine support equipment for the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) of the U.S. Navy following a bidding process.

Under the contract, which started in early June, Oceaneering is tasked with manufacturing work platforms to support maintenance for Virginia Class Submarines’ sail and vertical payload tubes.

The contract value is approximately $33 million if all options are exercised over the five-year ordering period, the company said in an earlier statement.

In June, Oceaneering’s Offshore Projects Group (OPG) segment entered into a vessel services agreement with an undisclosed major operator for the use of the MPSV Harvey Deep Sea vessel.

The MPSV Harvey Deep Sea, currently chartered by Oceaneering through February 2027, is equipped with two Oceaneering Millennium work class remotely operated vehicles. It is expected to be used by the operator to perform subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) and installation services in the Gulf of America, the company said in a news release.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Chris Dyer, OPG’s senior vice president, said, “This award not only secures vessel backlog in the region but also allows us to optimize our equipment spreads and reduce scheduling uncertainty. We look forward to delivering critical subsea IMR and installation services to create value for our customer and further demonstrate our commitment to project execution that delivers safe, efficient, and high-quality results”.

Earlier, Oceaneering announced a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) succession plan with Michael Sumruld joining the company as senior vice president of finance on September 1.

Oceaneering CFO Alan Curtis is stepping down from his position effective January 1, 2026, the company said in a statement. He began his career with Oceaneering in 1995 as a financial controller and has served in a variety of roles, including most recently as CFO since 2015.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com