Oceaneering Secures Multi-Year GTA Job from BP

Oceaneering International Inc.’s Offshore Projects Group (OPG) has secured a multi-year deal from BP Mauritania Investments Ltd. Oceaneering said in a media release that the contract includes the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) services and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services in the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field.

Oceaneering will provide support for this contract using a multi-purpose vessel equipped with two of its work-class ROVs. The project will also involve management, engineering, and integration services delivered by Oceaneering’s local and international teams. Engineering and pre-mobilization activities have started, and field operations are anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2025. The contract is initially set for three years, with two additional one-year extension options available.

“We believe that our expertise in delivering high-quality subsea solutions in harsh environments, utilizing our advanced products and services, was a key element to winning this contract. We look forward to supporting bp’s operations in this field”, Ben Laura, Oceaneering’s Chief Operating Officer, said.

In mid-April, BP loaded the first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export from the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project. The initial shipment of LNG at GTA marks BP's third major upstream project launch this year, the company said. These projects are among the first of 10 anticipated by the conclusion of 2027, aligning with BP's strategy to expand its upstream oil and gas operations, it said in a media release announcing the first LNG shipment.

GTA stands out as one of Africa's most significant offshore ventures, hosting gas reserves at depths reaching 2,850 meters (9,350 feet), according to BP. The governments of Mauritania and Senegal have recognized it as “a project of strategic national importance”. Upon full commissioning, GTA Phase 1 is projected to generate approximately 2.4 million tonnes of LNG annually, catering to global energy demands while also reserving a portion of gas for domestic markets in both nations once they are prepared to utilize it, BP said.

