Oceaneering Joins Kontiki Winds In Electrifying Offshore Assets
Oceaneering International, through its Norwegian unit, partnered up with Kontiki Winds to deploy floating offshore wind to power offshore assets in the oil and gas sector. The pair would also pursue other small scale power generation opportunities among island states currently producing electricity by fossil fuel.
The MoU, signed in Stavanger, Norway, covers collaboration between the two companies with a particular focus on the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and Northern Europe. Both companies recognize there is an increasing requirement on oil and gas producers and remote island states to electrify their operations, with limited available options. Through this MoU, Oceaneering and Kontiki Winds will provide a comprehensive and cost competitive approach to electrification, using offshore wind, to realize microgrid electrification.
“The MoU leverages each parties’ capabilities to provide safer and cleaner energy production in a dynamic subsea environment,” said Erik Saestad, Managing Director, Oceaneering AS. “Offering our clients a full Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) wrap, coupled with real-time monitoring and maintenance throughout the lifecycle of the asset, provides a pathway to achieve net zero emissions.”
“Kontiki Winds is excited to be working with Oceaneering to enable electrification and accelerate the global energy transition. Drawing on our deep experience in both offshore wind development and subsea installation, our combined capabilities offer the market a unique full lifecycle approach to harnessing renewable energy, specifically aimed at electrifying assets and remote island states that are otherwise predominantly powered by fossil fuels,” said, Emilie Reeve, Chief Executive Officer, Kontiki Winds.
“Oceaneering’s renewables group is delighted to be a part of this exciting initiative. This collaboration supports the transformation from traditional oil and gas development into next-generation floating offshore wind. It not only aligns our shared common values and uncompromising commitment to health, safety and the environment but also propels our core capabilities, technology, innovation, and operational excellence into the areas of emission reduction, energy transition and microgrid electrification in harsh environments,” Ben Hooker, Director of Global Business Development at Oceaneering, said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
