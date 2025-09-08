Oceaneering Awarded Contracts by Equinor

Oceaneering Asset Integrity entered into a framework agreement with Equinor for fabric maintenance services and awarded a extension on its existing framework agreement for maintenance engineering services.

Oceaneering International, Inc. said its Norwegian subsidiary Oceaneering Asset Integrity AS entered into a new framework agreement with Equinor ASA for the delivery of fabric maintenance services.

The contract runs through July 2027, with four additional one-year extension options, allowing for a potential total duration of six years, Oceaneering said in a news release.

Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The scope of work includes inspection, planning, advisory, and execution services across insulation, coatings, passive fire protection, structural access, and digital optimization, in line with Equinor’s operational and regulatory standards, Oceaneering stated.

The scope of work will be carried out with a focus on risk awareness and asset integrity, covering both onshore and offshore installations, the company said.

Erlend Fremstad, director of the Integrity Management and Digital Solutions Scandinavia division of Oceaneering, said, “We are proud to expand our collaboration with Equinor through this new agreement. Our team is committed to delivering high-quality, risk-informed maintenance services that support the long-term integrity and safety of Equinor’s installations”.

Oceaneering Asset Integrity was also awarded a two-year extension on its existing framework agreement with Equinor for the provision of maintenance engineering services.

The agreement, which began in January 2022, will now extend through December 2027. Work will begin in January 2026 and covers locations including Norway, Brazil, and the United Kingdom, the company said.

Under the agreement, Oceaneering will continue to provide services across all aspects of maintenance management, analysis, and engineering. These services will continue to be carried out in accordance with Equinor’s internal requirements and work processes, as well as applicable local regulations, Oceaneering said.

Financial details of the second agreement were not disclosed.

Fremstad said, “We are proud that Equinor has chosen to extend our collaboration. This extension underscores the value of our team’s work and Equinor’s continued confidence in Oceaneering as a trusted provider of integrity services in the region. We remain committed to supporting their safe, efficient operations through expert maintenance management, engineering services, and close collaboration”.

Contract Won in Angola

In late August, through its Angolan subsidiary, Oceaneering won a contract from an undisclosed major client to provide material and labor to fabricate hydraulic flying leads (HFLs) and refurbish client equipment.

The award marks the first multi-year HFL contract for retrofitting and new installations to be executed entirely within Angola, Oceaneering said in an earlier statement.

Financial details of the Angolan contract were not disclosed.

Work under the contract began in the first quarter and is expected to continue through 2028, with deliveries scheduled in alignment with the client’s operational needs, according to the statement.

All refurbishment activities will be performed at Oceaneering’s Viana manufacturing facility, which has the capabilities and infrastructure to execute the specialized work, carried out by Oceaneering’s Angolan personnel. Hose components will be supplied from Oceaneering’s Niterói manufacturing facility in Brazil, supporting production across the regions, the statement said.

ElHoussain ElMoutia, senior director for Africa of Oceaneering, said, “This award reinforces Oceaneering’s commitment to local execution, in-country value, and the delivery of high-quality, reliable subsea products and services. We are proud to grow our operations in Angola and expand opportunities for our local workforce. Earning the client’s trust to deliver this multi-year project is a testament to the capabilities of our Angolan team”.

