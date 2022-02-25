Ocean Infinity Orders Six Ammonia-Ready Remote Vessels
Ocean Infinity has ordered a new series of six multi-purpose remote-operated offshore vessels from VARD, all of which will eventually utilize green ammonia as fuel.
Ocean Infinity ordered six, 280-foot, optionally crewed robotic vessels. This will increase the company’s fleet to 23 vessels, making it the largest in the world.
With Ocean Infinity’s control infrastructure and remote-control center currently undergoing commissioning, transformational low-emission remote operations are becoming a closer reality for the global maritime industry.
“Armada will play a huge role in enabling the global maritime community to reduce its carbon emissions from operations at sea. These new 280-foot vessels will be optimized for inspection, maintenance and repair and light construction work to offer remote, ultra-low carbon services to the offshore energy market,” Richard Daltry, Technical Director of Surface Technology at Ocean Infinity said.
“Like the 78m series currently under construction, the new design continues to drive minimalized environmental impact with its integration of new fuel-cell and battery technology,” he added.
The new vessels of VARD 9 80 design will augment Ocean Infinity’s current Armada fleet of nine 70-foot and 120-foot vessels, plus eight 255-foot vessels which are already in production. VARD won the contract to design and build the eight highly advanced, 255-foot vessels in November 2020. The first four are underway and steel-cutting for the fifth began recently at a yard in Vietnam.
“The team have made significant progress in recent months, commissioning our shore-side remote control infrastructure, running ROVs remotely and developing our fleet management capability. The way in which we will optimize the control and operation of these remote vessels is key. We’re wholeheartedly committed to our goal of transforming operations at sea, to enable people and the planet to thrive, and we’re proud to demonstrate that with the announcement of this next phase of Armada,” Dan Hook, Chief Technology Officer at Ocean Infinity, stated.
Fredrik Mordal Hessen, General Manager of VARD’s Offshore and Specialized Vessels business area, claimed that he was impressed with Ocean Infinity’s willingness and ability to take the lead in contributing to a sustainable and future-oriented maritime industry.
“Advanced equipment integration and remote operation is becoming a reality for the maritime industry. Vard Design, Vard Electro, Seaonics and our shipyards have joined forces to enable the required integration, demonstrating the strength of our fully integrated value chain. We are excited to be working with Ocean Infinity on developing and building pioneering vessels backed by a strong business case. It’s a winning team,” he said.
The new series of six vessels are scheduled for delivery from Vard Vung Tau in 2025. The first vessels will have the full suite of new technology and equipment installed and integrated at one of VARD’s shipyards in Norway utilizing VARD’s global integrated value chain.
“It’s a very exciting project that addresses the carbon crisis head-on, leaps in technology with regards to remote control and monitoring, and the integration of tailor-made mission equipment. We have been working together with Ocean Infinity for several years, utilizing all aspects of our expertise and specialist knowledge from our inhouse disciplines and specialized subsidiaries,” Christian Utvik, VP of Sales and Marketing at VARD, concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
