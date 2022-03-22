Occidental to Sell Net-Zero Oil to Korean Refiner
Occidental Petroleum Corp. plans to sell what it calls “net-zero oil” to the trading division of South Korea’s biggest refiner once a new facility that captures carbon dioxide is up and running in late 2024.
The idea of carbon-free fossil fuels has been a point of contention for the energy sector, since even if explorers cut emissions from their own operations and suppliers, oil still releases greenhouse gases once it’s burned by end-users -- so-called scope three emissions. Houston-based Occidental has said it’s found a way to potentially solve that issue.
The company says the amount of carbon removed from the atmosphere through its planned direct air capture facility in the Permian Basin will be enough to offset all the emissions associated with that crude’s life cycle from extraction to consumption.
Under the deal, SK Trading International, a division of Seoul-based SK Innovation Co., will be offered an option to buy as much as 200,000 barrels of the oil a year for five years, which it will then convert into net-zero products, Occidental said in a statement Tuesday.
Occidental sees direct air capture, seen by some as a prohibitively expensive way of removing carbon from the atmosphere, as an essential tool in reducing, or even eliminating, the emissions that come from its crude. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said this is the “most exciting part” of Occidental’s business and could make up a large part of the company’s stock valuation over the next decade.
Occidental’s facility will inject 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide into the ground each year. It already has backing from companies including United Airlines Holdings Inc., which plan to use the facility to offset their own emissions.
Occidental is hosting an analyst day Wednesday to discuss its low-carbon strategy.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Condemns Attacks Reportedly Targeting Saudi Oil Site
- Front Month WTI Oil at Risk of Melt Up
- Exxon Proves High-Quality Gas At Cyprus Offshore Well
- Chevron to Run Strike-Hit California Refinery
- Nigeria Can Fill European Oil And Gas Supply Shortage
- Njord A Platform Heading Offshore After Years Of Upgrades
- Mubadala Flows First Gas From Malaysian Field
- Russia Long Term Oil Growth at Risk
- USA SEC Proposes Climate Disclosure Rule
- Tullow Increases Stakes In Ghana Offshore Fields
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels
- USA NatGas Risks Busting at the Seams
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Millions of Russian Oil Barrels Could be Shut in Next Month
- Hedge Fund Manager Sees Path to $200 Oil
- Energean To Supply Gas To Largest Israeli Buyer
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill