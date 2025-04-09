Occidental Receives EPA Class VI Permits for STRATOS DAC Facility

The permits are the first for CO2 capture from a DAC project, Occidental said.

Occidental, together with its subsidiary 1PointFive, has received Class VI permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to sequester CO2 captured from STRATOS when the world’s largest direct air capture (DAC) facility begins operating in Ector County, Texas.

STRATOS is designed to capture up to 500,000 tonnes of CO2 per year and is on track to start commercial operations in 2025.

The permits, marking the first for CO2 capture from a DAC project, enable Occidental to utilize its expertise in managing significant CO2 volumes while promoting technology that enhances U.S. energy security and drives economic growth in Texas, Occidental said. These permits, granted under the Safe Drinking Water Act's Underground Injection Control program, are essential to Occidental’s strategy for the safe and effective storage of CO2 extracted from the atmosphere, it said.

Occidental said that during EPA’s thorough review process, it proved that its technologies, processes, monitoring protocols, and other procedures comply with or surpass federal and state standards for injection wells that store CO2 in geological formations deeper than one mile.

“This is a significant milestone for the company as we are continuing to develop vital infrastructure that will help the United States achieve energy security”, Vicki Hollub, President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “The permits are a catalyst to unlock value from carbon dioxide and advance Direct Air Capture technology as a solution to help organizations address their emissions or produce vital resources and fuels”.

