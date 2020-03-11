Occidental Confirms Dividend and Capex Cuts
Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported Tuesday that its board of directors has approved an 86-percent reduction in the company’s quarterly dividend – from $0.79 per share to $0.11 per share – effective July 2020.
In addition, Oxy stated that it will cut its 2020 capital spending to between $3.5 billion and $3.7 billion. The new figures represent a roughly one-third cut to the company’s capex budget for this year. Previously, the firm had planned to spend from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.
Oxy also noted on Tuesday that it will “implement additional operating and corporate cost reductions” but did not elaborate.
“Due to the sharp decline in global commodity prices, we are taking actions that will strengthen our balance sheet and continue to reduce debt,” Occidental President and CEO Vicki Hollub commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. “These actions lower our cash flow breakeven level to the low $30s WTI, excluding the benefit of our hedges, positioning us to succeed in a low commodity price environment.”
Tuesday’s statement confirms a Bloomberg report that appeared on Rigzone Monday anticipating dividend and capex cuts from Oxy. The news agency, which cited unnamed sources, pointed out that Oxy is particularly sensitive to declining oil prices among large shale producers given its high debt load. Moreover, the article references a recent conference call in which Hollub advised that spending cuts might be necessary.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Marathon Dials Back Activity, Trims 2020 Budget
- Oil Workers Test Positive for Virus
- Occidental Confirms Dividend and Capex Cuts
- US Oil Output to Dip for the First Time Since 2016
- New Mexico Sets New Royalty Record
- McDermott's Train 3 of Freeport LNG Hits Final Stage
- Harold Hamm Seeks US Dumping Probe Into Saudi Oil Flood
- Saulsbury Opens Northern Operations in Bakken Play
- Tellurian Shifts Resources to Prioritize Driftwood LNG
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Parsley, Diamondback Tweak Drilling Outlook on Weak Prices
- Basic Energy Acquires C&J Well Services Ops for $94MM
- Gas Stocks Climb Amid Oil Market Chaos
- WPX Expands Permian Footprint with Felix Energy Acquisition
- Chevron Launching Layoffs in April
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Denbury Sells Working Interest in Texas Oil Fields
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Occidental to Slash Spending After Oil Crash
- Exxon Hits the Brakes on Permian After Virus Pummels Oil
- Oil Sinks in Worst Week Since 2008
- Texas Oil Bodies Respond to Oil Price Crash
- Alta Mesa Laying off 91 Employees, Closing Headquarters
- ConocoPhillips Divests Niobara and Permian Assets