Obsidian Wraps Up 2021 Drilling Campaign. Ups Guidance For 2022.

Obsidian Energy has completed its 2021 drilling campaign and has seen promising results for its 2022 program, prompting the company to up its production guidance.

Calgary-based Obsidian Energy has continued to build on the success from 2021 reporting encouraging results from its Willesden Green, Pembina, and Peace River areas.

The company has also acquired 14 highly prospective sections of Peace River land with Bluesky and Clearwater opportunities and signed a broad commercial agreement with Whitecap in its Pembina Cardium Unit No. 11.

"Building on our success from 2021, we quickly moved into our 2022 program and are very pleased with the results to date," commented Stephen Loukas, Obsidian Energy's Interim President and CEO. "I am particularly encouraged by the results across our Willesden Green, Pembina, and Peace River areas as this points to the depth and diversity of our portfolio and allows for significant optionality across our future development programs.

“In addition, through recent crown land sales, we have expanded our prospective land holdings in the highly competitive Peace River region. We look forward to incorporating these new opportunities into our near-term development plans."

Obsidian Energy completed its 2021 development program with all 35 wells in production. In its 2022 development program, a total of 20 wells have been rig-released to date with eight wells currently in production. Seven additional wells are forecast to be in production before the end of the second quarter.

The strong results of its recent development program contributed to the first quarter of 2022 production of approximately 29,400 boe/d. In conjunction with the acceleration of several Peace River Bluesky wells, Obsidian Energy is increasing the 2022 production guidance range for the year by 1,000 boe/d from 30,100 to 31,100 boe/d (mid-point: 30,600 boe/d).

Further to the production updates, the company informed that it has purchased 14 sections of prospective oil sands rights from the Alberta land sale in the Peace River region for a consideration of approximately $13.5 million.

“Given our recent drilling results in the Bluesky formation, we have identified 28 potential Bluesky opportunities on the new land, representing approximately $115 million NPV10 (net present value, discounted at 10 percent) at WTI US$85.00/bbl based on a five-year development plan and an initial well cost of approximately $3.5 million per well,” the company’s statement reads.

Similar to the Bluesky, the acquired Clearwater acreage offers significant exploration upside with identified 14 drilling opportunities, a contiguous land position with current land holdings and represents a compelling risked value opportunity.

Pembina Inks PCU 11 Deal With Whitecap

Obsidian Energy and Whitecap have entered a broad commercial transaction that enables the recommencement of development in one of the most prospective areas of the Cardium, Pembina Cardium Unit No. 11 ("PCU 11"), with upwards of 70 gross horizontal producing opportunities yet to be drilled. As part of this agreement, Obsidian Energy will transfer operatorship to Whitecap, while retaining its existing 44.7805 percent working interest in PCU 11.

Additionally, during the first quarter of 2022, Obsidian Energy completed the last substantial component of its inactive legacy portfolio decommissioning. The project abandoned 221 net wells, 106.2 net miles of pipelines, and 10 net facilities while decommissioning 227 net surface locations.

Since 2020, the company has abandoned 747 net wells, 430.6 net miles of pipelines, and 49 net facilities, and completed Phase 1 environmental site assessments on all remaining legacy sites with participation in the Alberta Site Rehabilitation Program (ASRP). Utilizing $32 million in ASRP grants and required closure spending, these projects have yielded a combined net total asset retirement obligation reduction of $55.6 million.

