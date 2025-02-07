Obsidian Energy Boosts Reserves After Peace River Acquisition

'Volume and value increases across all our reserves categories reflect the high level of development activity and success of our 2024 capital program'.

Obsidian Energy Ltd has reported an increase in all reserve categories for 2024, aided by its acquisition of land and assets in the Peace River area.

Obsidian’s Peace River heavy oil locations have more than tripled due to the success of its 2024 capital program combined with the impact of the 2024 Peace River Clearwater acquisition, adding 107 net 2P reserve locations, the company said in a news release.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it replaced 146 percent of 2024 production on a proved developed producing (PDP) reserves basis, 229 percent on a 1P reserves basis and 296 percent on a 2P reserves basis. It attributed the increased reserves mainly to the impact of drilling infill wells and field extensions, the acquisition of the Peace River Clearwater lands, and positive technical revisions.

Obsidian’s total undeveloped 2P reserve locations increased by 114 net locations to 458 total net locations booked. These include 243 net locations in the Cardium, 97 net locations in the Clearwater, 63 net locations in the Bluesky, 50 net locations in the Viking, three net locations in the Mannville, and two net locations in the Belly River, according to the release.

Obsidian said its 2024 capital program focused on “unlocking the significant potential across our heavy oil business at Peace River while maintaining production in our light oil business,” while its exploration and appraisal drilling program extended existing development areas and established new fields.

“New booked Cardium locations replaced wells drilled during 2024, continuing to demonstrate our inventory of light oil locations,” the company noted.

Obsidian said it increased future development capital (FDC) in the 1P and 2P reserve categories to reflect the progress in its Peace River asset and “to better align with future capital spending levels”.

“Volume and value increases across all our reserves categories reflect the high level of development activity and success of our 2024 capital program,” Obsidian President and CEO Stephen Loukas said. “We more than replaced production in all reserve categories (including before acquisitions) – signifying the eighth year in a row that we achieved such gains in 1P and 2P reserves – while also generating a recycle ratio over two times on a 2P basis. Focusing on our Peace River asset, the impact of increased development, field extensions, delineation drilling and the Peace River Clearwater acquisition added 107 new locations out of the total 114 new booked locations added in 2024. With a growing inventory of potential future drilling opportunities, we are well positioned to further increase our per share reserve values in 2025 and beyond”.

In July 2024, Obsidian closed its acquisition of approximately 1,700 barrels of oil per day (boepd) of Clearwater production and 148 net sections of land in the Peace River area from an undisclosed third-party vendor.

The total consideration paid for the acquisition was approximately $58.60 million (CAD 80.5 million), inclusive of liquids inventory and closing adjustments, with an effective date of May 1, 2024.

The cash consideration for the acquisition was funded from Obsidian Energy’s syndicated bank facility and a $36.4 million (CAD 50 million) term loan, the company said in an earlier statement.

