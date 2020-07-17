OAA Awards Go Virtual
The Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) will be going virtual for the first time ever on August 14, the event’s organizers revealed on Thursday.
The virtual ceremony, which will be organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen Section, will be hosted by Rachel Riley and streamed across a range of online platforms. The OAA, which will be free to attend, will crown winners across ten categories, including the new ‘Energy Transition for Future Generations’ award.
“As the offshore industry deals with the impact of Covid-19, it is more important than ever to recognize outstanding contributions from people and organizations in the UK offshore oil and gas and renewables sectors,” Ian Phillips, chair of the OAA organizing committee, said in an organization statement.
“We would have been delighted to see finalists and guests in person on the night but are pleased that we can come together virtually to celebrate some of the sector’s biggest achievements. We hope that the innovation and ingenuity shown by the winners will help inspire others as the industry enters a period of recovery,” he added.
The OAA is the biggest and longest established oil, gas and renewables industry award for the UK offshore energy sector, according to the event’s website. The function was originally scheduled to take place at the P&J Live on March 19 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.
The full list of 34 finalists for this year’s awards ceremony can be seen below:
Emerging Technology
- BSC Separation Technology
- Deep Casing Tools
- Oxford Flow
- Safe Influx
- Tendeka
Innovator
- Modus
- NOV Seabox
- Velo Tech Systems
- XOCEAN
HSE Innovation
- ARC Marine Limited
- GM Flow Measurement Services Ltd
- JFD Global
Energy Transition for Future Generations
- BP
- Pale Blue Dot
- Wood
Outstanding Skills Development
- Aquaterra Energy
- Sparrows Group
- Wood
Young Professional
- Edris Joonaki – TUV-SUD National Engineering Laboratory (UK NEL)Sparrows Group
- Erin Ingram – TAQA
- Gavin Morris – Bilfinger Salamis
- Matej Svoboda – OPEX Group
- Peter Tipler – Xodus
- Pippa Jones – CNOOC International
- Yujie Zhao – BP
Internationalization
- Ardyne
- N-Sea
- Stats Group
Great Company
- ITC Hydraulics
- OPEX Group
- Viewport3
Great Company – Large
- Expro
- Serica Energy
- Wood
Significant Contribution
To be announced at the awards ceremony
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- Billionaire Reshapes Oil Empire
- MOL Makes Significant Find
- LNG Port Proposed for Houston Area
- Var Energi Resuming NCS Drilling Activity
- Permian Crude Loads at New Coastal Terminal
- Niger Delta Project to Use Modular Design
- Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
- Baker Hughes Posts Lower US Rig Count
- Crude Secures Hold in $40 Territory
- OAA Awards Go Virtual
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Calif. Operator Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Oil Prices Get Boost from Trump China Move
- Forecasters See More Oil Demand Destruction
- Drilled Well Count Set to Hit 20-year Low
- Pipeline Losses Could Embolden Industry Foes
- MOL Discovers Significant Reserves in Pakistan
- Companies Diversifying Away from Oil and Gas
- McDermott Bags Large Refinery Contract
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- Deepwater GOM Project Gets Green Light