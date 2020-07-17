SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
OAA Awards Go Virtual

by Andreas Exarheas
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Friday, July 17, 2020

Pictured: Rachel Riley, the 2020 Offshore Achievement Awards host.

The Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) will be going virtual for the first time ever on August 14, the event’s organizers revealed on Thursday.

The virtual ceremony, which will be organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen Section, will be hosted by Rachel Riley and streamed across a range of online platforms. The OAA, which will be free to attend, will crown winners across ten categories, including the new ‘Energy Transition for Future Generations’ award.

“As the offshore industry deals with the impact of Covid-19, it is more important than ever to recognize outstanding contributions from people and organizations in the UK offshore oil and gas and renewables sectors,” Ian Phillips, chair of the OAA organizing committee, said in an organization statement.

“We would have been delighted to see finalists and guests in person on the night but are pleased that we can come together virtually to celebrate some of the sector’s biggest achievements. We hope that the innovation and ingenuity shown by the winners will help inspire others as the industry enters a period of recovery,” he added.

The OAA is the biggest and longest established oil, gas and renewables industry award for the UK offshore energy sector, according to the event’s website. The function was originally scheduled to take place at the P&J Live on March 19 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The full list of 34 finalists for this year’s awards ceremony can be seen below:

Emerging Technology

  • BSC Separation Technology 
  • Deep Casing Tools 
  • Oxford Flow 
  • Safe Influx
  • Tendeka

Innovator

  • Modus
  • NOV Seabox
  • Velo Tech Systems
  • XOCEAN

HSE Innovation

  • ARC Marine Limited
  • GM Flow Measurement Services Ltd
  • JFD Global

Energy Transition for Future Generations

  • BP
  • Pale Blue Dot
  • Wood

Outstanding Skills Development

  • Aquaterra Energy
  • Sparrows Group
  • Wood

Young Professional

  • Edris Joonaki – TUV-SUD National Engineering Laboratory (UK NEL)Sparrows Group
  • Erin Ingram – TAQA
  • Gavin Morris – Bilfinger Salamis
  • Matej Svoboda – OPEX Group
  • Peter Tipler – Xodus
  • Pippa Jones – CNOOC International
  • Yujie Zhao – BP

Internationalization

  • Ardyne
  • N-Sea
  • Stats Group

Great Company

  • ITC Hydraulics
  • OPEX Group
  • Viewport3

Great Company – Large

  • Expro
  • Serica Energy
  • Wood

Significant Contribution

To be announced at the awards ceremony

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com


