OAA Awards Go Virtual

The Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) will be going virtual for the first time ever on August 14, the event’s organizers revealed on Thursday.

The virtual ceremony, which will be organized by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Aberdeen Section, will be hosted by Rachel Riley and streamed across a range of online platforms. The OAA, which will be free to attend, will crown winners across ten categories, including the new ‘Energy Transition for Future Generations’ award.

“As the offshore industry deals with the impact of Covid-19, it is more important than ever to recognize outstanding contributions from people and organizations in the UK offshore oil and gas and renewables sectors,” Ian Phillips, chair of the OAA organizing committee, said in an organization statement.

“We would have been delighted to see finalists and guests in person on the night but are pleased that we can come together virtually to celebrate some of the sector’s biggest achievements. We hope that the innovation and ingenuity shown by the winners will help inspire others as the industry enters a period of recovery,” he added.

The OAA is the biggest and longest established oil, gas and renewables industry award for the UK offshore energy sector, according to the event’s website. The function was originally scheduled to take place at the P&J Live on March 19 but was postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The full list of 34 finalists for this year’s awards ceremony can be seen below:

Emerging Technology

BSC Separation Technology

Deep Casing Tools

Oxford Flow

Safe Influx

Tendeka

Innovator

Modus

NOV Seabox

Velo Tech Systems

XOCEAN

HSE Innovation

ARC Marine Limited

GM Flow Measurement Services Ltd

JFD Global

Energy Transition for Future Generations

BP

Pale Blue Dot

Wood

Outstanding Skills Development

Aquaterra Energy

Sparrows Group

Wood

Young Professional

Edris Joonaki – TUV-SUD National Engineering Laboratory (UK NEL)Sparrows Group

Erin Ingram – TAQA

Gavin Morris – Bilfinger Salamis

Matej Svoboda – OPEX Group

Peter Tipler – Xodus

Pippa Jones – CNOOC International

Yujie Zhao – BP

Internationalization

Ardyne

N-Sea

Stats Group

Great Company

ITC Hydraulics

OPEX Group

Viewport3

Great Company – Large

Expro

Serica Energy

Wood

Significant Contribution

To be announced at the awards ceremony

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com