NZTC Turns to Palantir, InDHu For Offshore Energy Data Project

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has joined forces with Palantir Technologies, and InDHu to deliver a prototype data-sharing service through Offshore Energy Data Architecture (OEDA) project.

The project, which is also supported by Energy Systems Catapult, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, Offshore Energy UK, North Sea Transition Authority, Open Data Institute, and Baringa, will demonstrate how to secure, capture, and make available critical industry data, in an open and collaborative way.

The OEDA project, will deliver a prototype data-sharing service, utilizing Palantir’s Foundry Platform. The Foundry Platform, powered by The Ontology, will provide an ecosystem for the controlled sharing and analysis of data, enabling end-users of all technical abilities to connect to integrated data and models in order to generate insights. This collaborative network will help to inform oil and gas operators of potential efficiencies to reduce emissions whilst providing the necessary governance and security controls to ensure data integrity.

The project builds on the one of the recommendations detailed in the Digitalizing Offshore Energy Systems report, published by the Offshore Energy Data Strategy (OEDS) Taskforce, to create a common data toolkit.

The OEDA project is one of seven projects being delivered through the center’s Net Zero Technology Transition Program (NZTTP), which was awarded £16.5 million from the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund to transform the North Sea energy system.

“The OEDA project offers a unique opportunity to build on the industry recommendations from the OEDS Taskforce report, which highlights the need to adopt existing digital technologies and realize the critical role data sharing plays in integrating the offshore energy network,” said Blair O’Connor, OEDA Project Manager, from Net Zero Technology Centre. “Industry project partners with significant expertise in creating data-sharing environments will play an important role in helping establish an interconnected data ecosystem. This will help remove data silos, improve transparency and ensure emissions reduction techniques are implemented across the industry.”

“The past few years have been characterized by a raft of important targets and high-level commitments around carbon reduction. Now the challenge is how to deliver. That is, at its core, a data challenge, because data can provide a clear view of the full picture and allow us to model with precision how specific actions can reduce emissions,” Palantir UK Head, Louis Mosley said.

“The OEDA project demonstrates how industry partners can come together and develop innovative solutions to facilitate wider data sharing. The program will deliver part of the Data Sharing Fabric that was outlined in the Offshore Energy Data Strategy Taskforce, a key enabler of many data sharing opportunities across the sector,” added David Evans, Senior Digital & Data Consultant at Energy Systems Catapult.

