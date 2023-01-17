NZTC Funds Innovative Emission Reduction Tech

The Net Zero Technology Centre has made £500,000 available for emissions-reducing technology development and deployment projects.

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has launched its Open Innovation Program for 2023, placing on offer £500,000 for businesses developing and deploying emission-reducing technology.

The program is aimed at developing and deploying data and digital technologies that will reduce offshore emissions, accelerate clean energy production, and enable the delivery of the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Businesses from across the globe can apply for NZTC funding, with the potential of additional match funding from the industry to support their technology development and deployment projects. The projects must support the transition towards net zero with an obligation of trialing and deploying technology within the UK continental shelf. As well as funding, the projects will also gain access to data, facilities, and technical expertise from the industry.

Six technology focus areas have been identified for the funding competition - integrated data platforms, visual simulations, predictive automation, ultimate remote operations, trials/demos for today's robots, and robotic manipulation capability.

“Our 2023 Open Innovation Program builds on the success of our 2022 program, which awarded over £20 million to 23 game-changing net-zero technologies made up of £8 million from NZTC and over £12 million co-funded by industry,” says Myrtle Dawes, Solution Centre Director, Net Zero Technology Centre.

“The 2023 funding competition will focus on digitally based solutions to create an integrated energy system recognizing the pivotal role they play on our journey to net zero. We are asking for key use cases that demonstrate delivery of emissions reduction and clean energy innovations that will deliver our overall net zero ambition,” Dawes said.

“The launch of the Open Innovation Programme is welcome news not just for the region but for Scotland as a whole. Through the Aberdeen City Region Deal, the Scottish Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre,” added Scottish Government Business Minister Ivan McKee.

“The Scottish Government is fully committed to reach net-zero by 2045, and programs like this play an important role in reaching these targets. The Open Innovation Program will aid our transition to net-zero and attract new jobs to the region, helping us boost economic growth,” he added.

"The UK Government is investing £90 million in the Net Zero Technology Centre and the launch of this program highlights the importance of our investment in accelerating energy transition while bringing new jobs to the region," added UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com