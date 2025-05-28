NWS Extension Project Set to Receive Aussie Government Approval

The proposed permit would extend the operating life of the NWS gas processing plant beyond the expiry of its current authorization in 2030.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. has welcomed the federal government’s proposed approval, which sets environmental protection conditions, for an extension project for the North West Shelf domestic gas and export facilities (NWS) in Western Australia.

The proposed permit would extend the operating life of the Karratha gas processing plant beyond the expiry of its current authorization in 2030, Environment and Water Minister Murray Watt said in an online statement Wednesday.

“Following the consideration of rigorous scientific and other advice including submissions from a wide cross-section of the community, I have today made a proposed decision to approve this development, subject to strict conditions, particularly relating to the impact of air emissions levels from the operation of an expanded on-shore Karratha gas plant”, the senator said.

Woodside says on its website the extension project will use existing infrastructure and not involve expansion. NWS is a network of onshore and offshore fields and facilities.

“[T]he impact of air emissions on the Murujuga rock art that forms part of the Dampier Archipelago was considered as part of the assessment process. I have ensured that adequate protection for the rock art is central to my proposed decision”, Watt added.

Woodside has 10 business days from Wednesday to comment on the proposal, before a final decision could be issued, Watt said. Woodside said in a statement it is reviewing the conditions.

“This proposed approval will secure the ongoing operation of the North West Shelf and the thousands of direct and indirect jobs that it supports”, said Liz Wescott, Woodside executive vice president and chief operating officer for Australia.

“This nationally significant infrastructure has supplied reliable and affordable energy to Western Australia for 40 years and international customers for 35 years and will be able to continue its contribution to energy security.

“Since starting operations in 1984, the North West Shelf Project has paid over A$40 billion in royalties and taxes, and supported regional development opportunities in the Pilbara”.

Environmental watchdogs including the Conservation Council of Western Australia and Greenpeace have opposed the project, warning of emissions and damage to nearby coral systems, wildlife and a UNESCO World Heritage-nominated rock art.

The company statement said, “We remain committed to protecting the Murujuga Cultural Landscape and support its World Heritage nomination... As part of the State Government approval in December 2024, the North West Shelf committed to a range of environmental management measures, including a significant reduction in air emissions and measures to manage greenhouse gas emissions and to reduce them over time”.

“In addition, meaningful consultation with Traditional Owners is occurring as part of these conditions, including complying with all air quality objectives and standards arising from the Murujuga Rock Art Monitoring Program”.

NWS, operated by local company Woodside, produces up to 16.9 million metric tons per annum of liquefied natural gas, as well as supplies liquefied petroleum gas and domestic gas.

Late last year Woodside entered into an agreement with Chevron Corp. to swap gas assets. As part of the deal the United States energy giant will transfer its 16.67 percent stake in NWS to Woodside. Upon the completion of the transaction, Woodside will hold a 50 percent stake in NWS.

