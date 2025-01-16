NW Natural Names Kim Rush as President

Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NW Natural) has announced that Kim Rush will become president of the company effective April 1, 2025. Rush is a long-serving executive of NW Natural, a unit of Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NW Natural Holdings).

In a media release, NW Natural said Rush will assume full strategic, financial, and operational responsibilities for the company. The appointment coincides with Justin B. Palfreyman’s expected appointment as CEO of NW Natural Holdings and NW Natural, replacing the retiring David H. Anderson, the company said.

Rush joined NW Natural in 1998 and has held various leadership roles in communications, marketing, and operations. In 2023, she was named senior vice president and chief operating officer, having previously served as chief marketing officer and chief corporate communications officer, NW Natural said.

“Kim plays an integral role in how we operate every day and in how we show up outside our organization, including to customers and stakeholders. She has extensive knowledge of our gas utility and the critical role it plays in our regional energy system. She is highly respected by our industry peers and colleagues and is a strong leader within our senior executive team”, Justin B. Palfreyman, president of NW Natural Holdings, said.

“I am so proud to have spent most of my career at NW Natural, where our team has a deep commitment to the communities we live in and where our core values really mean something”, Rush said. "I’m particularly excited to lead the utility at a time when the work we do is more important than ever to reliably serve our customers and support the regional energy system”.

Before joining NW Natural, Rush held senior communications roles at Alltel Corp. and Bank of America in Chicago. She serves on the board of the Northwest Gas Association and is involved with the American Gas Association's Operations and Sustainable Growth committees. Her prior board experience included ONE Future, the Western Energy Institute, and several organizations related to natural gas and energy technology.

