NW Natural Holdings Adds Two Board Members

Natural gas and water utility NW Natural Holding Co. (NW Natural Holdings) and its subsidiary Northwest Natural Gas Co. (NW Natural) have appointed the chief of a construction firm and a sportswear executive as directors.

Peter Bragdon, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel of Columbia Sportswear Co., will serve as an independent director at Portland, Oregon-based NW Natural Holdings effective July 12.

NW Natural also named Bragdon to its board of directors from the same date, as well as Hoffman Construction Co. president and chief executive Dave Drinkward effective June 30.

“They are both leaders at respected, industry-leading companies and their insights will be invaluable as the company continues to grow”, NW Natural Holdings board chair Malia H. Wasson said in an online statement. “We greatly value both Peter and Dave’s contributions to our local Pacific Northwest community, which is in line with NW Natural’s core values”.

Bragdon has served in his current roles at Columbia since 2015. Previously he served as chief of staff at Oregon’s gubernatorial office from January 2003 to June 2004. Currently Bragdon serves as board chair at the Oregon Community Foundation. He also serves on the boards of the World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry and the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, as well as the board of trustees of Reed College.

Bragdon received a Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School, a Master of Studies in Law degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Amherst College, according to NW Natural Holdings.

Drinkward has held his current positions at Hoffman since November 2018. Drinkward also serves on the boards of several organizations including the ACE Mentor Program of America, Meals on Wheels People and the Oregon Business Council. He is also a trustee of Willamette University.

He holds a Juris Doctorate from Willamette University College of Law and a BA in Psychology degree from Linfield College, NW Natural Holdings said.

NW Natural Holdings expanded its portfolio this year with the acquisition of Texas gas utilities SiEnergy Operating LLC and Hughes Gas Resources Inc.

SiEnergy, acquired January from Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC, serves around 70,000 residential and commercial customers in the greater metropolitan areas of Austin, Dallas and Houston.

NW Natural Holdings expects SiEnergy to have approximately $247 million in rate base as of December 2024 and to have achieved a rate base and customer growth of 26 percent and 22 percent compounded annually, respectively, over the five years to 2024.

Last month NW Natural Holdings said SiEnergy had completed the purchase of Hughes Gas Resources from EPCOR USA Inc. for $60 million.

Hughes, or EPCOR Texas Gas, operates about 6,900 metered connections and 353 miles of pipeline serving 12 communities northeast of Houston, according to EPCOR USA, a subsidiary of Edmonton, Canada-based EPCOR Utilities Inc.

NW Natural Holdings expects EPCOR Texas Gas to have a rate base of about $46 million by year-end.

It plans to rebrand EPCOR Texas Gas as Pine Holdings Inc.

