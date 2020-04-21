NuStar Bolsters Liquidity With Oaktree Funding

NuStar will now spend between $165 and $195 million in 2020, a reduction of over $145 million.

NuStar Energy LP has won a $750 million unsecured loan with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management LP to boost near-term liquidity. The three-year, 12 percent facility provides that NuStar will draw $500 million at closing and can draw an additional $250 million during the first year.

“Oaktree is excited for this opportunity to invest in NuStar’s continued success,” said Jared Parker, Oaktree Capital Managing Director and Co-Portfolio Manager of its energy infrastructure investment strategy. “We are happy to support their essential infrastructure assets and their solid management team.”

NuStar President and CEO Brad Barron said, “We are pleased to partner with Oaktree for a facility that provides important financial flexibility to address current market challenges. We plan to utilize the proceeds to pay down our revolver and bolster our liquidity to address our near-term debt maturities.”

“In addition to paying down our revolving credit agreement, we have also improved our near-term liquidity through a significant reduction in our 2020 spending,” Barron added.

NuStar now plans to spend between $165 and $195 million for strategic capital in 2020, a reduction of over $145 million. The company has also identified $20 - $30 million of controllable expense reductions for 2020.

San Antonio-based NuStar is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. It currently has 10,000 miles of pipeline and 74 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute oil, refined products and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has 74 million barrels of storage capacity with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.