Nucore Opens New Dundee Facility
Engineering company Nucore Group has announced that it has opened new offices in Dundee to support its ongoing growth and diversification.
The Dundee facility will create up to a dozen new jobs, according to the company, which noted that the new site is an important “next step” for the Aberdeen headquartered business. The new base in Dundee’s Technology Park will deliver a range of services including heating, ventilation and air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, safety and security solutions, Nucore highlighted.
“Dundee is an increasingly important player in the energy industry, and we look forward to supporting companies across the region operating in sectors such as offshore wind, oil and gas and marine as well as businesses working in fast-growing sustainability sectors such as hydrogen,” Mike Bryant, the chief executive officer designate and director of Nucore, said in a company statement.
“There are exciting opportunities ahead and we’re committed to playing our role in the energy transition and actively seeking to transfer our decades of oil and gas experience and know-how into renewables and new markets overseas,” he added.
Nucore noted that it had recently completed a restructure and refinancing deal with Beechbrook Capital to bring in fresh investment to support an ambitious growth strategy, which will see it move into new sectors and geographical markets. The company revealed that it is currently finalizing plans for a third UK office in the North-east of England to service the renewables sector. Nucore also added that it will increase its global presence by targeting further opportunities in the renewables sector and in Australia and Africa.
Nucore highlighted recently that the business had created 17 new jobs in the last few months, including apprenticeships and graduate roles. The company previously outlined that it would continue to hire as it opened a new office in Dundee and targeted renewables opportunities in Australia and Africa.
Nucore Group was established in 2016 following the acquisition of HVAC & Refrigeration Engineering and Oteac. In 2020, the decision was made to merge the businesses under Nucore Group. The company describes itself as a provider of integrated engineering solutions specializing in hazardous environments. Its services include design, manufacture, maintenance, installation and commissioning.
OTEAC was established more than 30 years ago and HVAC & Refrigeration was created more than 20 years ago. Beechbrook Capital is a specialist direct lender founded in 2008, which invests in SMEs across a range of industries in the UK and Europe.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
