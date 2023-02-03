NSTA's Energy Pathfinder Proving Its Worth

Energy Pathfinder continues to bring business opportunities in the North Sea closer to the growing base of subscribers.

Contracts in the North Sea are getting easier to reach each day as Energy Pathfinder continues to grow in number of subscribers. Managed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the Pathfinder crucial subscriber base has risen by 43 percent in 2022 and now boasts over 1,700 active users from both operators and the supply chain.

There are currently 136 live contract opportunities on the site including 12 capex projects that have been added in the past three months, alongside two opex projects in the same time period.

Capex has seen significant growth in the last quarter with significant updates to 50 projects in addition to the dozen new ones.

The available opportunities, including a range of activities from oil and gas exploration and production and several renewables projects, are very much focused on the NSTA’s core aims of helping industry to maintain a secure energy supply while also focusing on the drive to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Interesting projects currently on the site include Morven offshore wind, which offers significant opportunities including substations, blades, and cables, and Eni which uploaded details for the Liverpool Bay CCS Transport and Storage project, including a detailed project summary and several upcoming tenders.

Hartshead Resources has also uploaded details of a wide range of opportunities available on two new unmanned wellhead platforms.

Initially launched as an oil and gas portal in 2010, Pathfinder has been regularly updated to meet changing needs and now features projects including well decommissioning campaigns, offshore wind, and carbon capture and storage opportunities.

Operations and maintenance work prospects worth millions of pounds, posted by 10 separate operators, are the latest addition to the range of work on offer.

In total, the site now boasts 75 decommissioning contracts, 33 in development, seven in discovery, 11 in energy transition, and 10 in operations and maintenance.

The NSTA expects over £30 billion to be spent on decommissioning in the coming decades, so it will continue to provide huge contract opportunities on the portal for many years to come.

The growth in energy transition and operations and maintenance work is also expected to continue as the NSTA maintains its commitment to growing the site through ongoing engagement with the oil and gas and renewables sectors including presenting the purpose and value of Pathfinder at conferences and special events across Britain.

“The supply chain is always calling for greater transparency of opportunities and as Pathfinder becomes a one-stop shop for available contracts that visibility is falling into place,” says Bill Cattanach OBE, NSTA Head of Supply Chain.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com